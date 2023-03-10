Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak coming to Xbox and Windows PC on Apr. 28, 2023

What you need to know

Capcom has unveiled that the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC versions of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will launch on Apr. 28, 2023.

The Xbox and Windows PC ports will launch with the base content all the way up to the third, post-launch, free title update.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a massive DLC expansion to Monster Hunter Rise that adds a ton of content including new gameplay mechanics, new monsters, balance changes, and more.

During the Capcom Spotlight event, Capcom announced new information regarding the release date for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC versions of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The expansion will be released on the aforementioned platforms on April 28, 2023.

The next-gen ports of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will launch with the base game content and include the free post-launch title updates all the way up to Title Update 3. That play next-gen console and Windows PC players will be able to play the main campaign of Sunbreak and gain access to hundreds of worth of post-game content.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a massive DLC expansion to Monster Hunter Rise, released in 2022 on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. We reviewed Sunbreak last year and it was one of the best PC titles of 2022 for the sheer lengths it went to through to improve upon its predecessor. It brought to the table new combat gameplay mechanics, a ton of new monsters to hunt, welcome quality-of-life improvements, and balance changes that made every weapon more fun to use.

Now Xbox players will be able to experience this stellar title come April 28, 2023, and play, what will undoubtedly be, one of the best Xbox Games of 2023. In the meantime, players can prepare for the DLC expansion by playing through Monster Hunter Rise, currently available on Xbox Game Pass.

