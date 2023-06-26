New gameplay details have emerged for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

What you need to know

During FlightSimExpo 2023, the head developer of the Microsoft Flight Simulator series and the CEO of publisher, Asabo Studio held a presentation which held new information regarding the highly anticipated Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will include 16 Pilot Lifestyle, new physics and weather effects such as storms and tornadoes, reduced footprint on HDD and internet usage, reduced loading and installation times, and more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the latest entry in Microsoft's flight simulations series and will be released in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

On June 23, Jorg Neumann, the head developer of Microsoft's iconic Flight Simulator series held a presentation at the FlightSimExpo — a convention dedicated to showing off and presenting the latest flight simulation games. Jorg along with Sebastian Wloch, the CEO of Asobo Studio, sat down to showcase new gameplay details for the next entry in the franchise — Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

Their presentation went into great detail highlighting some of the biggest and newest features, gameplay mechanics, and graphical improvements this upcoming Xbox game will have.

The list of the biggest, most important gameplay features and improvements that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will possess include the following:

16 Pilot Lifestyles where you can realistically experience the lifestyle of several aviation jobs: Aerial Firefighting, Search & Rescue, Helicopter Cargo Transportation, Skydive Aviation, Industrial Cargo Transportation, Mountain Rescue, VIP Charter Service, Air Ambulance, Crop Dusting, Aerial Construction, Remote Cargo Ops, Air Racing, Scientific Research, Low Altitude Training, Airship Tour, and Glider Pilot.

An improved "Thin Client" that will reduce installation and loading times, as well as reduce the footprint on HDDs and internet download usage.

The improved client will also help keep the PC version's minimum specification requirements low while still maintaining backward compatibility with the game's cloud servers.

The game's engine will feature massive performance enhancements and allow Aircraft Creators more control of their chosen aircraft.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will have you fly in dynamic worlds with fully-realized immersive weather effects like tornadoes, storms, full seasons, and even an Aurora Borealis.

To increase the immersion even further, the texture details for the ground, mountains, and trees have been improved to be more realistic. On top of that, there will be animal herds, worldwide ship traffic, real-time air traffic, and improved traffic control to give players the feeling that they are flying in a living world.

There will be more in-depth systems involved when piloting aircraft like electrical, hydraulic, fuel, and pneumatic systems, payload and passenger systems, failure and wear & tear systems, avionic packages with increased wideness and depth, and a cockpit tablet by default.

With all these promised graphical and gameplay enhancements, with more to be announced in the future, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is aiming to be the biggest and most ambitious title in the series to date. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is coming to PC via Windows and Steam, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S sometime in 2024.