Not just Starfield — Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase gets a date during E3

Bethesda and Xbox just confirmed that the highly anticipated sci-fi RPG Starfield is getting an in-depth preview on June 11, 2023.

Hidden in the announcement is the reveal that Microsoft is participating in E3 2023's week of shows and events.

An Xbox Games Showcase will take place on June 11, just before the Starfield Developer_Direct.

It's not clear what will be shown during the event, but we expect a look at the next 6 months to a year of Xbox.

For the last few years, Microsoft has reserved its largest Xbox-related announcements and reveals for the annual Xbox (and Bethesda) Games Showcase. The date for this year's event has just been confirmed, buried within the hype and excitement following recent Starfield news; Xbox is once again participating in the week of E3.

Starfield just announced an official release date, but it's also getting a dedicated Developer_Direct on June 11, 2023 — the weekend before E3 2023 officially kicks off. Within those announcements, Xbox also announced that the Xbox Games Showcase is happening right before the Starfield Developer_Direct on the same day. Microsoft has historically hosted its own major gaming showcases on the Sunday before E3, so this should feel familiar to long-time fans.

The content of the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase has not been confirmed, but we can surmise that the show will focus on the following six months to a year of Xbox. Ahead of the show, Xbox fans are being treated to several high-profile releases like Minecraft Legends, Redfall, and potentially Forza Motorsport (2023). Once those games are in the hands of players, the future is a mystery (with the exception of Starfield, which is confirmed to be launching late this summer).

The Xbox Games Showcase will likely show off a wide range of exciting Xbox titles heading to Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and Xbox Game Pass. It's very possible we'll see future additions to our list of best Xbox games, including potential looks at upcoming first-party games like Avowed or Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. Nothing is set in stone yet, apart from the date. The Xbox Games Showcase is airing on June 11, 2023, with the Starfield Developer_Direct following shortly after.

Windows Central's take

It's good to have a roadmap for Xbox's major events this summer, with the Xbox Games Showcase and the Starfield Developer_Direct dominating June 11 before E3. Starfield is also landing on Sept. 6, 2023, giving players another release on the horizon. I hope that Xbox isn't planning to rest on its laurels in the months leading to June, however, as the company still has plenty of opportunities for exciting announcements and releases.

I'm hyped to see the Xbox Games Showcase and what Xbox has in store for players for the rest of 2023 and beyond, but I'm more excited still for imminent drops like Minecraft Legends and Redfall. Here's hoping that Xbox is able to effectively communicate with its players, and maintain its momentum throughout all of 2023.