Mortal Kombat 1: Omni-man, Homelander, Peacemaker, and more characters confirmed

What you need to know

During Comic-Con 2023, NetherRealm Studios unveiled two trailers for the upcoming fighting game, Mortal Kombat 1.

These trailers showcase more details on Mortal Kombat 1's story mode and new playable characters set to appear in the game including Baraka, Li-Mei, Tanya, Omni-Man, Homelander, Takeda, Ermac, and Quan Chi.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to be released for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on Sept. 19, 2023.

On July 21, 2023, NetherRealm Studios attended this year's Comic-Con event and brought with it two trailers for their upcoming reboot of the Mortal Kombat franchise, Mortal Kombat 1. The first trailer (which you'll have to watch on YouTube thanks to age restrictions) shows off more details on the game's story and some new playable characters, while the second trailer shows which characters will be added as post-launch DLC in Mortal Kombat 1's first Kombat Pack.

The playable characters shown off in the first trailer are the Li-Mei, Tanya, and Baraka. Li-Mi and Tanya are warrior priestesses sworn to defend the royal family of Outworld while Baraka is a warrior suffering from a disease known as "Tar-Kat", which mutates its victims into disfigured, bloodthirsty monsters.

In addition, we have the return of Darrius from Mortal Kombat Deception as a Kameo Fighter to assist players in battle.

The DLC characters featured in the Kombat Pack trailer consist of three returning Mortal Kombat characters and three guest characters from other franchises. The Mortal Kombat characters like Quan-Chi, Ermac, and Takeda, while the guest characters Omni-Man from the Invincible series, Homelander from The Boys series, and an anti-villain from the DC universe called Peacemaker.

Windows Central's take

Things are definitely starting to heat up for this upcoming Xbox title with this many characters being on the roster both at launch and as post-launch DLC. I can't imagine the amount of carnage characters like Omni-Man and Homelander will unleash during gameplay as these two individuals are just as strong as Superman, but they don't hold back or show mercy like the Man of Steel does.

Look forward to seeing the worlds of these superheroes and Kombatants collide when Mortal Kombat 1 launches for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on Sept. 19, 2023.