Overwatch 2 beta now live across PC and consoles

What you need to know

The newest beta for Overwatch 2 is now live across PC and consoles.

Previously, the beta was limited to PC players.

Anyone who buys the Overwatch: Watchpoint Pack gets guaranteed beta access.

The beta runs from June 28 to July 18, 2022.

Overwatch 2 is on the way, and ahead of the new game's launch, players can check out some of the changes on offer in the Overwatch 2 beta. The latest beta is now live across consoles and PC.

While the Overwatch 2 beta previously was restricted to PC players, it's now open (opens in new tab) to selected players on consoles. This beta includes access to the recently revealed Junker Queen, as well as the new Push mode. Players will have plenty of hands-on time, as the beta will run from June 28 through July 18, 2022. To get access to the new beta, you'll either need to have taken part in the prior beta, or have purchased the Overwatch: Watchpoint Pack.

The Watchpoint Pack includes guaranteed Overwatch 2 beta access, as well as the Season One Battle Pass and some premium currency for when the game launches. As such, if you want to make sure you get into the beta, you'll need to purchase that pack. No purchase is required for playing the full game though, as Overwatch 2 is moving to a free-to-play model with seasonal Battle Passes.

Overwatch 2 is currently slated to launch on Oct. 4, 2022 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. When Overwatch 2 arrives, it will completely replace the original Overwatch.