Persona 5 Royal to include all DLC on Xbox and Windows PC

What you need to know

Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 are headed to Xbox consoles and Windows PC.

Atlus shared that Persona 5 Royal will include all the previously-released DLC packs when it launches on Xbox and PC.

Persona 5 Royal is slated to arrive for Xbox and PC on Oct. 21, 2022.

The other two Persona games are coming at a later date, and all three games are launching day one into Xbox Game Pass.

Persona 5 Royal is headed to Xbox consoles and Windows PC later in the year, and when it does, new players won't have to pay extra for all the different DLC packs.

Atlus shared on Monday via Persona Channel (opens in new tab) that Persona 5 Royal on Xbox and Windows PC will include the myriad DLC packs that have been released so far. You can see the lengthy list of DLC below:

Persona 4 Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 3 Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 2 Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona Costume & BGM Special Set

Shin Megami Tensei if. .. .. Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 4 Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 4 The Ultimate Max Costume & BGM Special Set

Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume & BGM Special Set

Catherine Costume & BGM Special Set

Orpheus & Orpheus / Thief God Set

Izanagi & Izanagi / Thief God Set

Thanatos & Thanatos / Thief God Set

Magatsu Izanagi & Magatsu Izanagi / Thief God Set

Kaguya & Kaguya / Thief God Set

Ariadne & Ariadne / Thief God Set

Asterios & Asterios / Thief God Set

Tsukiyomi & Tsukiyomi / Thief God Set

Messiah & Messiah / Thief God Set

Persona 5 The Royal Recovery Item Set

Persona 5 The Royal Skill Card Set

Persona 5 The Royal Plain Clothes / Uniform Costume Set

Persona 5 The Royal Phantom Thief Marked Morgana Car Sticker

Persona 5 The Royal Swimsuit Costume Set

Persona 5 The Royal Persona 20th Anniversary Morgana Car Sticker with Anniversary Logo

Persona 5 The Royal Maid & Butler Costume Set

Persona 5 The Royal Christmas Costume Set

Persona 5 Dancing Star Night Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 5 The Royal Belbedroom Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 5 Dancing Star Night Featherman Costume & BGM Special Set

Shin Megami Tensei DEEP STRANGE JOURNEY Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 5 The Royal Jersey Costume Set

Izanagi Ogami & Izanagi Ogami / Thief God Set

Orpheus & Orpheus / Thief God (f) Set

Athena & Athena / Thief God Set

Persona 5 The Royal Exploration Assistance Pack

Persona 5 The Royal Battle Help Pack

Persona 5 The Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Costume Numbering Package

Persona 5 The Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Costume MEGAMI Package

Persona 5 The Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Costume Extra Package 1

Persona 5 The Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Costume Extra Package 2

Persona Raoul

Persona 5 The Royal Challenge Battle Extra Set

Persona Q2 New Cinema Labyrinth Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 5 The Royal Challenge Battle Best Customer FULLMOON

Persona 5 The Royal Challenge Battle Best Customer FOGGYDAY

Persona 3, 4, and 5 are all headed to Xbox and PC, with the announcement coming earlier in the year at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. All three games are launching day one into Xbox Game Pass.

Persona 5 Royal is up first, with a release date of Oct. 21, 2022. Meanwhile, Persona 3 and Persona 4 Golden will be coming at a later period.