Persona 5 Royal to include all DLC on Xbox and Windows PC
By Samuel Tolbert published
Xbox and Windows players won't have to pay extra to get the various DLC packs.
What you need to know
- Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 are headed to Xbox consoles and Windows PC.
- Atlus shared that Persona 5 Royal will include all the previously-released DLC packs when it launches on Xbox and PC.
- Persona 5 Royal is slated to arrive for Xbox and PC on Oct. 21, 2022.
- The other two Persona games are coming at a later date, and all three games are launching day one into Xbox Game Pass.
Persona 5 Royal is headed to Xbox consoles and Windows PC later in the year, and when it does, new players won't have to pay extra for all the different DLC packs.
Atlus shared on Monday via Persona Channel (opens in new tab) that Persona 5 Royal on Xbox and Windows PC will include the myriad DLC packs that have been released so far. You can see the lengthy list of DLC below:
- Persona 4 Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 3 Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 2 Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona Costume & BGM Special Set
- Shin Megami Tensei if. .. .. Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 4 Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 4 The Ultimate Max Costume & BGM Special Set
- Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume & BGM Special Set
- Catherine Costume & BGM Special Set
- Orpheus & Orpheus / Thief God Set
- Izanagi & Izanagi / Thief God Set
- Thanatos & Thanatos / Thief God Set
- Magatsu Izanagi & Magatsu Izanagi / Thief God Set
- Kaguya & Kaguya / Thief God Set
- Ariadne & Ariadne / Thief God Set
- Asterios & Asterios / Thief God Set
- Tsukiyomi & Tsukiyomi / Thief God Set
- Messiah & Messiah / Thief God Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Recovery Item Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Skill Card Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Plain Clothes / Uniform Costume Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Phantom Thief Marked Morgana Car Sticker
- Persona 5 The Royal Swimsuit Costume Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Persona 20th Anniversary Morgana Car Sticker with Anniversary Logo
- Persona 5 The Royal Maid & Butler Costume Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Christmas Costume Set
- Persona 5 Dancing Star Night Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Belbedroom Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 5 Dancing Star Night Featherman Costume & BGM Special Set
- Shin Megami Tensei DEEP STRANGE JOURNEY Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Jersey Costume Set
- Izanagi Ogami & Izanagi Ogami / Thief God Set
- Orpheus & Orpheus / Thief God (f) Set
- Athena & Athena / Thief God Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Exploration Assistance Pack
- Persona 5 The Royal Battle Help Pack
- Persona 5 The Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Costume Numbering Package
- Persona 5 The Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Costume MEGAMI Package
- Persona 5 The Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Costume Extra Package 1
- Persona 5 The Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Costume Extra Package 2
- Persona Raoul
- Persona 5 The Royal Challenge Battle Extra Set
- Persona Q2 New Cinema Labyrinth Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Challenge Battle Best Customer FULLMOON
- Persona 5 The Royal Challenge Battle Best Customer FOGGYDAY
Persona 3, 4, and 5 are all headed to Xbox and PC, with the announcement coming earlier in the year at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. All three games are launching day one into Xbox Game Pass.
Persona 5 Royal is up first, with a release date of Oct. 21, 2022. Meanwhile, Persona 3 and Persona 4 Golden will be coming at a later period.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy great new games as they arrive on the service, such as Persona 5 Royal and other Persona games.
Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Xbox (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.