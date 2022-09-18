Poll: Do you play Xbox backward compatible games?

Microsoft has an expansive list of backward compatible games that allow people to play classic titles on modern consoles. The technology isn't just to play old games as they were. Many games get a graphics boost, higher frame rate, better loading times, and HDR. While the feature has always been impressive, we'd like to get a gauge for how much people use Xbox backward compatibility.

First announced in 2015, backward compatibility introduced a way to play Xbox 360 games on the Xbox One. Microsoft has shown a strong commitment to expanding the library of older games that are playable on newer Xbox consoles. The company continued its work when it announced the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, both of which support backward compatibility.

GoldenEye 007 being announced for Xbox Game Pass was one of the biggest news stories this week. While that specific title isn't making its way to consoles through Xbox backward compatibility, it sparked a discussion about old games on new hardware.

With such an iconic title from the 90s coming to modern systems, we'd like to know how much you play classic games. Xbox backward compatibility now supports hundreds of titles, but are those numbers window dressing, or are the old-school games a regular part of your rotation? Let us know in this week's poll.

