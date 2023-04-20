Redfall hero trailer reveals the skills of Devinder in the upcoming Xbox and PC shooter

What you need to know

A new hero trailer for Redfall is focused on Devinder Crousley, a cryptozoologist that came to the titular town in order to promote his latest book.

Devinder, or Dev, has a variety of useful equipment that's perfect for dealing with vampires, such as a powerful UV light that can petrify the bloodsucking foes.

Devinder is one of four characters available to play in Redfall at launch, with two coming sometime after the game's release.

Redfall is slated to launch on May 2, 2023 across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

If you grew up reading Dragonology books and dreaming of finding Yetis, Devinder Crousley might resonate with you.

Bethesda and Arkane have shared the fourth (and seemingly final, at least for now) hero trailer for Redfall, showing off everything that "Dev" has to offer. As a cryptid hunter, he came to Redfall for a book tour, and now he's using his knowledge of all things strange to fight back against the vampiric horde infesting the town.



As shared by IGN (opens in new tab), Devinder has a couple of abilities that make him perfect for fighting vampires. He can throw a javelin that electrifies nearby enemies, throw a beacon that can be teleported to for instant transportation, and finally, he has a powerful UV beam weapon which instantly stops any vampires in their tracks. You can check out the hero trailer below:

Devinder is the fourth and final character playable in Redfall at launch, though two more characters are coming sometime after the game's launch, both of which are included in Redfall: Bite Back Edition, which is available for preorder.

Redfall is currently scheduled to launch on May 2, 2023, exclusively on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC. Like all Xbox first-party games, it'll also be available day one in Xbox Game Pass.

Windows Central's take

All of the cast in Redfall are compelling, but I'm still torn between Jacob and Devinder for my first playthrough. Jacob seems more suited to my stealth-and-sniper playstyle for Arkane games, but man, Dev's powers are really cool.

