Redfall hero trailer sheds a light on Remi and her robot companion

What you need to know

There's a new trailer for Redfall that's focused on Remi De La Rosa.

Remi is another of the four characters that's playable in Redfall at launch.

Remi has access to a robot companion that can shoot and distract enemies, while also healing herself and allies, or using a C4 charge.

Redfall is scheduled to launch on May 2, 2023.

The seemingly penultimate pre-launch trailer for Arkane Austin's upcoming Xbox and PC shooter is here, showing off another of the characters players will have at launch.

Remi De La Rosa is one of four heroes available in Redfall at launch, and she's brings a range of support options for helping others and damaging enemies. Remi is accompanied by Bribon, a robot who can shoot at enemies, providing support in a firefight.

As shared by IGN (opens in new tab), Remi has three dedicated abilities. She can command Bribon to draw enemy attention, she can toss a C4 charge to blast enemies apart, and finally, her ultimate establishes a zone of healing for herself and any companions. You can check out the trailer below:

Redfall preorders are available right now, with a Bite Back Edition that includes a hero pass for two future characters. Arkane Austin recently confirmed that Redfall will launch with a 30 FPS quality mode on Xbox consoles, though a 60 FPS performance mode is in the works for sometime post-launch.

Redfall is currently slated to launch on May 2, 2023, and will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC, as well as being available through Xbox Game Pass.

Windows Central's take

I've enjoyed the past two trailers that Arkane and Bethesda have put together for Redfall's cast, and this one is no exception. Out of all the characters available at launch, it feels Remi is the most geared toward co-op, but I could be wrong. Looking forward to the final trailer now, which should be all about the cryptozoologist, Devinder.

