Remnant 2 devs release hotfix update on Xbox Series X|S, here are the patch notes

What you need to know

Gunfire Games, the developers of Remnant 2, have just uploaded a hotfix patch to the game.

This hotfix patch features performance improvements, the option to turn the motion blur on or off, toning down the player character's commentary during gameplay, bug fixes, and more.

Remnant 2 is a third-person shooter soulslike where players can team up to explore alien worlds and defeat challenging bosses to obtain loot.

On Aug. 2, 2023, the developers of Remnant 2, Gunfire Games announced that they have sent out a hotfix patch for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of the game. This patch contains a myriad of quality-of-life improvements that have been requested by players since Remnant 2 was accessible through Early Access and some general bug fixes.

Here are the patch notes for Remnant 2's hotfix according to the official Remnant 2 website:

Swipe to scroll horizontally General Toned down the player VO comments. Added option in menu to turn motion blur on/off.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fixes Progression Blocker Fix for Labyrinth cinematic crashing and key not being awarded. Progression Blocker Fix for exiting out of first lab cinematic and not receiving the zone door keys. Progression Blocker Fix for Water Harp lever no longer working. Progression Blocker Fix where Nightweaver Web would consume items you need for quest puzzles. If an item was consumed it should now be back in your inventory. Added fix for Ultimate Edition players not receiving Gunslinger Engram in game if they didn't start with Gunslinger. Added fix for player possibly becoming invisible when using Labyrinth portal. Added fix to prevent host’s save getting changed if they quit out the game while dead and then joined someone else’s game.

Remnant 2 is already improving as the days go by

Remnant 2 is a soulslike, third-person shooter where humanity is brought to the brink of extinction and a handful of chosen survivors must protect what is left from being destroyed by eldritch horrors. It features a deep character-building system, an array of challenging monsters to defeat, and it has a simple and intuitive multiplayer component where three players can band together seamlessly in online co-op.

Following the celebration of Remnant 2 selling one million units, Gunfire Games isn't wasting any time capitalizing on the momentum gained from this milestone. The developers are already hard at work improving the base game as fast as possible so that more can come in and enjoy one of the best Xbox games released this year at its finest.