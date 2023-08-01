Remnant 2 sells one million units across Xbox, PC, and PlayStation in four days!

What you need to know

On Aug 1, 2023, Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing announced that Remnant 2, has sold more than one million units worldwide (via HazzadorGamin) on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Steam). What makes this achievement even more impressive is that Remnant 2 has managed to do this in just FOUR DAYS after the game launched on July 25, 2025.

To put things into perspective, Remnant: From the Ashes, Remnant 2's precursor, only sold one million units two months after its debut launch on Aug. 20, 2019. By December 2021, Remnant: From the Ashes had sold three million units.

To celebrate this monumental accomplishment, a new accolade trailer has been released for Remnant 2, highlighting quotes from critics praising the game.

This financial success marks a bright future for Remnant 2

Putting aside the issues concerning its PC port, Remnant 2 definitely has earned the praise and financial success its been receiving as this game is an improvement upon the original soulslike looter-shooter in nearly way. There is an in-depth Archetype system and lots of gear to customize your character with, the enemies and bosses are more varied and challenging, and there is a ton of intriguing secrets to uncover in the alien worlds you explore.

After reaching such a milestone in record time, there's a high probability that Remnant 2, one of the best Xbox Games released so far this year, could outsell Remnant: From the Ashes' three million unit sales figures in just a few months. With that much income flooding in, the chances of Gunfire Games developing DLC expansions to Remnant 2 using the funds from this financial success are looking exceptionally promising.