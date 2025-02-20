SCUF drops a hot new Xbox controller designed by pros for pros (and those of us who think we are)

A brand-new performance controller has been unveiled by SCUF, designed in collaboration with esports pros and creators to develop a uniquely featured pro controller for your Xbox or PC gaming sessions.

The newly announced SCUF Valor Pro Wired Performance Controller is available now for $99.99. You may be wondering, though, just how a wired controller can justify that kind of price tag and what exactly makes it high-performance in the first place.

The SCUF Valor Pro Wired Performance Controller is designed to offer high levels of speed and control to the player by utilizing the ergonomic legacy of SCUF controllers to create an upgraded Xbox shape with a more compact design. This provides a more comfortable and natural positioning of the fingers on the controller's paddles, while contoured bumpers further aid in transitioning between triggers and bumpers more efficiently.

This improved shape also allows for the introduction of four integrated back paddles on the controller, which can be freely remapped across three different profiles. If you find you're not a fan of the back paddles, that's okay. The innermost paddles can be easily removed or blanked, while all four paddles can also be voluntarily disabled using button mapping.

The controller is also developed with Hall Effect thumb sticks, a specially designed thumb stick that uses magnets to detect movement in an effort to reduce the risk of stick drift. SCUF puts in the work to calibrate and re-calibrate these Hall Effect thumb sticks to ensure that despite their differences, the feel of the new sticks is as close to analog thumb sticks as possible.

The controller also tackles another common source of frustration for many gamers: audio controls. With dedicated audio controls built into the controller, including an individual audio scroll wheel to control headset volume and Game vs. Chat mixers. The SCUF Valor Pro Wired performance controller lets you keep your hands on the controller to adjust your audio. There's also a nifty headset and mic mute button right there at your thumb tips.

It's all tied together with a wired connection, which can feel a little outdated in today's controller landscape. However, SCUF claims that the use of a wired connection on a professional controller ensures a faster and more stable connection.

“Experienced Xbox and PC gamers are looking for a controller that can deliver the highest possible performance for their favorite games,” said Aron Drayer, General Manager at SCUF Gaming. “The SCUF Valor Pro Wired takes more than thirteen years of SCUF knowledge and expertise in design to deliver the ultimate in control, speed and customization.”

The SCUF Valor Pro Wired controller is available in four color variants: steel gray, black, white ,and smoke, and is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10, and Windows 11 PCs.

Pro-designed controller that's accidentally accessible

As a long-time Call of Duty fan, I have personally found that back paddles like those on the SCUF Valor Pro Wired Performance Controller are a must-have for improved performance. I often map these buttons for the sort of moves that would otherwise have required moving my thumbs away from the thumb sticks, such as calling in kill streaks, reloading, or sliding.

These types of controllers are traditionally marketed as 'professional', which is all well and good, they often have the additional benefit of accessibility. I live with rheumatoid arthritis and tackle the woes of hand fatigue while gaming. When these 'professional' controllers make adjustments to the ergonomics and button placements of a standard controller layout, they can often address some issues that people like me experience with gaming. Making a controller that levels the battlefield a bit, even if by accident, is always a welcome turn of events.