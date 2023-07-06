Mortal Kombat 1 new trailer: Smoke, Sektor, Cyrax, Frost, and Rain return

What you need to know

A new trailer for Mortal Kombat has been revealed by NetherRealm Studios for the game's first Kombat Kast live stream.

The new playable characters are Smoke and Rain and the new Kameo Fighters are Cyrax, Sektor, and Frost.

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to be released for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Sept. 19, 2023.

On July 7, 2023, a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 was unveiled by NetherRealm Studios for the game's first Kombat Kast live stream. The trailer shows snippets of the game's story involving the Lin Kuei, a secret order of warriors who protect Earthrealm, as well as several fan-favorite characters joining this fighting game's playable character roster and non-playable Kameo Fighters to assist them in battle.

On the playable characters' side, we have Smoke, a ninja who uses smoke-related attacks to confuse and destroy his enemies. And we have Rain, a sorcerer from Edenia who possesses the magic power to control the weather and conjure torrential storms and floods upon combatants.

Meanwhile, the Kameo Fighters roster shall receive Cyrax, Sektor, and Frost. Cyrax and Sektor are cyber-ninjas who utilize assassination techniques and an arsenal of deadly weapons and firearms. Frost is a female ninja who uses ice-based powers to freeze her enemies solid before shattering them, much like the iconic Sub-Zero.

With the return of the classic ninjas from previous Mortal Kombat games, the future of this upcoming Xbox title is looking more exciting with each passing day. Stay tuned for more updates as the Sept 19, 2023, release date for this potential candidate for one of the Xbox's best games is drawing nearer.