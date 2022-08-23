Strategy ARPG Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord leaving early access, coming to Xbox in October

What you need to know

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is an epic strategy action-RPG that launched as a critically-acclaimed PC exclusive.

On Tuesday, TaleWorlds Entertainment announced that the game is officially leaving early access and fully releasing.

The title is also heading to Xbox and PlayStation consoles at the same time, with a release date of Oct. 25, 2022.

The game is available for console preorder now, and will continue to be updated after launch.

One of the most exciting game releases of 2020 for many was the arrival of Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, the highly-anticipated prequel to 2010's Mount & Blade: Warband. After two years in early access on PC, TaleWorlds Entertainment is finally ready to fully release this beloved strategy action-RPG — and it's coming to consoles.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord officially releases on Oct. 25, 2022, and it's coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4 alongside its full release on PC. The game blends strategy, action-adventure, and RPG genres by tasking players with exploring the continent of Calradia and raising the world's most powerful kingdom by mastering the art of war, diplomacy, trading, and more.

When it releases, the game will fully support the Xbox suite of features, including Smart Delivery and additional optimizations on current-gen Xbox Series X|S consoles. It'll also support mouse and keyboard input on Xbox, pairing well with any of the best Xbox keyboards. Even after it releases, TaleWorlds Entertainment is planning to support Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord with additional patch updates.

It remains to be seen if Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord has what it takes to join the list of the greatest games on Xbox, but players won't have to wait too long to find out. The full release and console port of Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is only a few months away, and the game is available for preorder now.