Terminator: Resistance - Complete Edition is coming to Xbox Series X and S consoles in October

Developed by Teyon and published by Reef Entertainment, Terminator: Resistance was released in 2019 for Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.

Since that time Teyon has continued to work on and improve the game, including DLC releases post launch.

Terminator: Resistance - Complete Edition will launch for Xbox Series X|S on Oct. 27 and will include Terminator: Resistance, the Annihilation Line Narrative Expansion, and Infiltrator Mode.

Reef Entertainment has announced a Collector's Edition, available at select retailers, in addition to the next-gen console launch.

Players who own the Terminator: Resistance on Xbox One will receive an enhanced upgrade of Terminator: Resistance with Infiltrator Mode but no additional DLC on Xbox Series X|S.

If you're at all familiar with pop culture from the 80s and early 90s, you're probably aware of the Terminator franchise. The first Terminator movie was released in 1984 and its a sci-fi classic for millennials but it's follow up sequel in 1991—T2: Judgement Day—gripped its fans tight and has remained one of the highest grossing sci-fi films of all time. With such success on the big screen, it was inevitable that the franchise would make the crossover into video games. Since its debut The Terminator franchise has shown up in everything from chess to Call of Duty.

In 2019 Polish studio Teyon developed Terminator: Resistance, a licensed first-person-shooter set among the future war of 2028 Los Angelas that was depicted in the films from 1984 and 1991. While not directly connected to the films, Terminator: Resistance builds upon the dystopian world in which the films take place, with players taking on the role of Jacob Rivers: a soldier under the leadership of Jon Connor battling against Skynet's Terminators. Terminator: Resistance was available on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC when it launched.

Following its initial release, Terminator: Resistance was further polished and supported by Teyon and Reef Entertainment, the game's publisher, as a new mode known as Infiltrator allowed players to become a T-800 Infiltrator model robot, clearing out resistance and Tech-Com patrols in an effort to locate Daniel Ramirez, an officer of the resistance. Following Infiltrator mode's release was Annihilation Line DLC, an all-new addition to the campaign that introduces players to Kyle Reese.

UK based game publisher Reef Entertainment has recently announced that Terminator: Resistance will be getting a next-gen upgrade titled Terminator: Resistance - Complete Edition. The complete edition will bundle an enhanced version of Terminator: Resistance with the Annihilation Line DLC and Infiltrator mode to give players the full game experience at no extra cost. A collector's edition has also been announced which will include a SteelBook, mini hardcover comic, a collector's box, and five A6 postcards featuring illustrations and never-before-seen artwork of Jessica Baron, a character who serves as the commander of the Resistance South Division. Terminator: Resistance - Complete Edition, both standard and collector's editions, will be available on October 27.

For those who already own Terminator: Resistance a free digital upgrade path will be available on the Xbox Series X|S beginning on September 27. This upgrade path will only be for Terminator: Resistance and Infiltrator mode while the Annihilation Line DLC will still need to be purchased separately. It is important to note that if you own Terminator: Resistance on disc, you will need to have an Xbox Series X in order to take advantage of the digital upgrade as the Series S is incapable of reading discs.

If you already own Terminator: Resistance on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S but still want to take advantage of purchasing the Complete Edition so you get all of the additional DLC, you will be able to do so at a discounted price of $14.49 when the game launches on October 27.

Those who choose to upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S version of Terminator: Resistance will find that the game has been enhanced for the Series consoles and will have improved graphical fidelity, higher framerates and faster load times thanks to better optimization for Series hardware.