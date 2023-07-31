Deal: Save $20 on the prettiest Xbox controller that money can buy

There are tons of amazing unique Xbox controllers available to buy, but if you're after something gorgeous, you'll be hard-pressed to find something prettier than the color-changing Stellar Shift gamepad that Microsoft released earlier this year. It features a mesmerizing purple-blue iridescence inspired by the beauty of the cosmos, along with a purple and black swirl design on the grips. It's typically priced at $70, but right now, you can get the controller for just $50.

Xbox Stellar Shift Wireless Controller | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon This gorgeous color-changing Xbox controller is about as pretty as the galaxy itself. For a limited time, you can get it for just $50 thanks to a sweet discount, which is one of the best prices you'll see for special edition gamepads.

That's nearly a full 30% off the MRSP, and also, $10 less expensive than standard black or white Xbox controllers. Because of that, it's an excellent time to pull the trigger on the gamepad if you're a fan of its style. Special edition controllers like this one don't go on sale often, so you should take advantage of this deal before it goes away.

The Stellar Shift controller is the third in Microsoft's lineup of tone-shifting gamepads after 2021's vibrant blue Aqua Shift and 2022's silver-gold Lunar Shift. All of them look fantastic, but if you ask me, the Stellar Shift controller is the best one by far. Note that it comes with an exclusive space-themed dynamic background for your Xbox Dashboard that's unlocked simply by connecting the controller to your console.

My colleague Jennifer Young bought the Stellar Shift controller when it came out, and was quick to sing its praises as one of the best Xbox controllers on the market. You can check out its color-shifting properties in action in her video that I've embedded below.

Have you ever fallen in love with an inanimate object? pic.twitter.com/VXmv6e01ttFebruary 10, 2023 See more

Of course, as a Microsoft-built Xbox controller, it's got all the features and functionalities that you'd expect. That means a sturdy and ergonomic design, quality triggers and buttons, a 3.5mm audio port for use with the best Xbox headsets, Bluetooth support for use with Windows PCs, and a USB-C slot for wired use.