This epic Xbox Series X deal is the LOWEST price we've ever seen!!

The Xbox Series X is a fantastic gaming console, and it has steadily gotten better since it initially released. Sales on the powerful console have been essentially nonexistent, though, forcing new purchases to spend big bucks on the nearly three-year-old console. Right now, though, the Xbox Series X is enjoying the best deal we've ever seen on it. For a limited time, a brand-new Xbox Series X is $50 off at Dell.

Xbox Series X: was $499.99 now $449.99 at Dell $50 off may not seem like much, but it's also the best deal we have ever seen on the Xbox Series X, and it's coming from a reliable and reputable retailer. Act fast before this deal runs out. Price check: $499.99 at Microsoft | $489.99 at Amazon

The Xbox Series X is a known quantity at this point. A monolith of modern gaming, it's capable of playing games at up to 8K and 120 FPS, but it plays the majority of all the latest and greatest titles at a crisp 4K and smooth 60 FPS. 1TB of storage gives you plenty of space to install games, but you can also expand that storage with one of the best Xbox storage drives for even more room. You get the newest Xbox Wireless Controller in the box with all of its refinements, too, but you can always pick up more of the best Xbox controllers if you have extra players.

Microsoft has steadily improved the Xbox Series X with new features since launch (actually, a new Xbox Dashboard is currently rolling out to players), and the list of the best Xbox games has also expanded to include dozens of amazing titles in every genre imaginable. There has never been a better time to be an Xbox gamer, but many have held off on joining the latest generation of console gaming to wait on discounts. Unfortunately, the Xbox Series X retail price has remained rock solid at $500 since it released, even while the more affordable Xbox Series S enjoyed frequent and lucrative sales.

The wait is over. Dell is the unlikely hero that is finally breaking the sales drought for the Xbox Series X. It's the lowest price we've ever seen on a brand-new Xbox Series X, and it's the perfect opportunity to buy one for anyone that has been on the fence. You should act fast, though, as this sale is liable to be extremely limited in quantity or time. Dell is an excellent and reliable storefront, so you can rest assured that your console will be new and ready to go the moment it arrives.

Seriously, don't wait any longer if you're interested — Get the discounted Xbox Series X at Dell. Whenever you have your new console in hand, you can pair it with an Xbox Game Pass subscription to get instant access to hundreds of great, diverse games, including all first-party games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.