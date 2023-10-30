The Elder Scrolls Online peers into the Endless Archive with a new overview trailer

What you need to know

The Elder Scrolls Online: Endless Archive is a new update that's radically different from the usual fourth content drop that ZeniMax Online Studios does.

Endless Archive provides players the opportunity to go on infinite runs, challenging randomized enemies and bosses in order to claim unique rewards.

A new trailer for Endless Archive gives an overview of the ebb-and-flow of a run.

Endless Archive is slated to launch on Oct. 30, 2023 for Windows PC and Mac, with the console versions getting this free update on November 14.

The next big addition for The Elder Scrolls Online is almost here.



Developer ZeniMax Online Studios shared a new trailer on Monday, showing off what players can expect to experience when going through the Endless Archive in The Elder Scrolls Online. The Endless Archive allows for infinite runs against random enemies and bosses, with fights neatly divided up so players can easily track their progress. You can check out the trailer below:



Unlike the usual story DLC that caps off a year-long adventure, Endless Archive is free for all players. Anyone who wants to play simply needs to own the base game or be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, no expansions required.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Endless Archive is slated to launch for Windows PC and Mac players later today, with Xbox and PlayStation users getting access on Nov. 14, 2023.

Analysis: A fun time for all

In our preview of the Endless Archive, I wrote that "As always, the devil is in the details, but now that I've seen the Endless Archive in action, I'm highly interested and cannot wait to dive in with a friend or even by myself."



All of that is still true. This looks to be a fun, fresh idea for The Elder Scrolls Online, and while I'm sure balance passes will happen as needed, I'm really excited to go hands-on and see how far I can get with my Arcanist.