The majejstic Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller is now available for preorder

Xbox has announced the Astral Purple wireless controller.

The controller is the latest in a line of solid colorways for the standard controller which also includes pink, green, volt, red, and blue.

The controller is available for preorder now through select retailers and is priced at $64.99.

The controller will be available on store shelves beginning on September 19.

The Xbox controller family is growing again. The latest addition, an Astral Purple wireless controller, was recently announced on the Xbox Twitter account and is already available for preorders ahead of its official release on September 19.

Bow to the power of purple 💜🎮Pre-order the Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller now:

The new Astral Purple wireless controller joins the standard controller lineup along other colorways including the Electric Volt, Velocity Green, and Deep Pink options. Like the other options, the Astral Purple wireless controller will feature textured triggers and bumpers, a hybrid D-pad, and Bluetooth support. It will be compatible with the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One family of consoles as well as Windows 10/11 PCs, Android, and iOS devices.

You can easily pair and switch Xbox wireless controllers between multiple devices, making the Astral Purple wireless controller a great choice for more than just your home console. Pair up the controller with a gaming laptop or smartphone for quick on-the-go gaming, or even a Samsung TV to access Xbox Cloud Gaming without a console.

The standard wireless controllers are one of our best Xbox controller choices, and the Astral Purple is likely to become a favorite for Xbox fans' controller collections. The Astral Purple controller would also look excellent sitting alongside any of the best Xbox headsets. You can check out some sweet renders of the new controller below:

