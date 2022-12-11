These Logitech G333 gaming earbuds are 60% off but do you need them?

You've no doubt clicked on this post to see why gaming earphones are even a thing, and I can't guarantee I can answer that. However, these Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones are on sale at a whopping 60% discount, color me intrigued. As a parent I often game on the cloud on my mobile phone nowadays, as the TV is firmly a cartoon machine during the daylight hours, and wired earphones I can just plug into my chosen cloud controller are certainly an appealing purchase right now.

With dual audio drivers, an in-line mic and volume control, these earphones can be plugged into your Xbox Series X|S controller or mobile phone for instant gaming audio. The Logitech brand is solid with its quality of accessories and at this price, it's hard not to bite and see how these stack up to standard earphones.

The Logitech G333 gaming earphones claim to be the perfect companion for gaming on your PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or mobile. They come with two connectivity options of the standard 3.5mm jack and a handy adapter to convert them to USB-C which most modern phones now have as a charging port and headphone port combined. The color options are pleasing too, coming in black/blue, purple/yellow and white/lilac colorways to match your devices.

(Image credit: Logitech)

What supposedly makes these marketed explicitly at the gaming demographic is the dual drivers, with one for high and mid audio and the other for bass to provide detailed audio in-game. There is also an in-line mic and controls for voice chat, and play and pause functions when using the earphones for music. There's certainly something to be said for the simplicity of a standard wired audio solution, especially with cloud gaming. Just being able to plug in my choice of earphones rather than fiddle with Bluetooth settings when I'm trying to get a quick game in is part of the appeal. With these Logitech G333 gaming earphones, you just hook up and go.



Logitech is well known for quality and sturdy peripherals. At $20 if you are in the market for some earphones, specifically gaming ones, these seem like a no-brainer compared to the competition. For example, the HyperX Cloud earbuds are currently more expensive despite their original RRP being lower, and they don't have the sturdy aluminum housing which gives the Logitech a more premium look. The Razer Hammerhead Duo is a similarly marketed wired earphone that isn't as readily available anymore, and the wireless counterpart is in a much higher price range. Whether the gaming element of these earphones is an advertising gimmick remains to be seen, but at $20 we think they are worth checking out.