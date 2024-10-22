The new Xbox Wireless Headset sounds better and lasts longer, but is it enough to fight the competition?

Microsoft just refreshed its Xbox Wireless Headset with a new version that supports Bluetooth 5.3.

The new Xbox Wireless Headset promises up to 20 hours of battery life and supports Dolby Atmos for immersive spatial audio.

You can purchase the new Xbox Wireless Headset starting today for $109.99, which is $10 more than the previous model.

Microsoft just launched a refreshed version of its Xbox Wireless Headset. The new accessory promises better battery life than its successor and also packs Dolby Atmos support for spatial audio. Bluetooth 5.3 and improved microphones round out the spec sheet of the welcome refresh. The new version of the Xbox Wireless Headset is available now for $109.99.

The overall design of the Xbox Wireless Headset is largely the same as its predecessor, though Microsoft removed the green accent seen in the 2021 model. Rather than tweak the design of the headset, Microsoft focused on upgrading the accessory's microphone, connectivity, and other features.

A welcome refresh

It's impossible to judge the refreshed Xbox Wireless Headset against the best wireless headsets until we can get our hands on the new accessory, at least fully. Two pairs of headphones with the same specs can sound rather different in real-world testing.

To the extent that you can judge a headset off a spec sheet, the new Xbox Wireless Headset does well. It supports Bluetooth 5.3, Dolby Atmos, and gets up to 20 hours of battery life. The Xbox Wireless Headset's speaker response of 20Hz - 20kHz is what you'd expect for a headset in this price range.

The extended battery life and support for Bluetooth 5.3 should help the Xbox Wireless Headset compete with modern headsets from Turtle Beach, HyperX, and SteelSeries. Microsoft released the first Xbox Wireless Headset in 2021, making this year's new model a welcome refresh.

While Microsoft highlights that Dolby Atmos support comes at "no additional cost" in its post announcing the refreshed Xbox Wireless Headset, there is a price jump from $99.99 to $109.99. Presumably, that increase is due to improved microphones, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and other improvements in the newer headset.