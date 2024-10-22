The new Xbox Wireless Headset sounds better and lasts longer, but is it enough to fight the competition?
Microsoft just launched a refreshed version of its Xbox Wireless Headset. The new accessory promises better battery life than its successor and also packs Dolby Atmos support for spatial audio. Bluetooth 5.3 and improved microphones round out the spec sheet of the welcome refresh. The new version of the Xbox Wireless Headset is available now for $109.99.
The overall design of the Xbox Wireless Headset is largely the same as its predecessor, though Microsoft removed the green accent seen in the 2021 model. Rather than tweak the design of the headset, Microsoft focused on upgrading the accessory's microphone, connectivity, and other features.
Xbox Wireless Headset | $109.99 at Microsoft
Microsoft refreshed the Xbox Wireless Headset with an improved microphone and support for Bluetooth 5.3 and Dolby Atmos. The headset promises up to 20 hours of battery life, which is a sizeable 5-hour increase compared to its predecessor.
Launch date: 2024
Features: Audio: Dolby Atmos, Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, Battery life: 20 hours, Speaker response: 20Hz - 20kHz. Weight: 11 oz (321g)
👀See at: Microsoft
✅Perfect for: Gamers who want a solid Xbox headset with 20 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.3, and Dolby Atmos support.
❌Avoid if: You already have a good Xbox headset or want a more premium offering.
A welcome refresh
It's impossible to judge the refreshed Xbox Wireless Headset against the best wireless headsets until we can get our hands on the new accessory, at least fully. Two pairs of headphones with the same specs can sound rather different in real-world testing.
To the extent that you can judge a headset off a spec sheet, the new Xbox Wireless Headset does well. It supports Bluetooth 5.3, Dolby Atmos, and gets up to 20 hours of battery life. The Xbox Wireless Headset's speaker response of 20Hz - 20kHz is what you'd expect for a headset in this price range.
The extended battery life and support for Bluetooth 5.3 should help the Xbox Wireless Headset compete with modern headsets from Turtle Beach, HyperX, and SteelSeries. Microsoft released the first Xbox Wireless Headset in 2021, making this year's new model a welcome refresh.
While Microsoft highlights that Dolby Atmos support comes at "no additional cost" in its post announcing the refreshed Xbox Wireless Headset, there is a price jump from $99.99 to $109.99. Presumably, that increase is due to improved microphones, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and other improvements in the newer headset.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
support for Bluetooth 5.3 technology, the integration of Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 technology, the integration of Dolby Atmos at no additional cost, improved autonomy or even an improved microphone. That's well worth the extra $10 for very good value for money, the old headset was already very good, for its price.
Good luck to other headsets in this price range trying to compete with this one. But yes, we are looking forward to the test!