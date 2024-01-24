Towerborne from Xbox and Stoic presents an evolving co-op world that's 'highly modifiable'

What you need to know

Towerborne is an upcoming co-op title being developed by Stoic Studio and published by Xbox Game Studios.

Stoic Studio co-founder Arnie Jorgensen spoke with GamesRadar+ to talk about how Towerborne will evolve over time.

Per Jorgensen, the game is specifically built to make it easy for new enemies, bosses, biomes, and more to be added at a quick pace.

Towerborne is slated to launch on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC later in 2024, as well as launching day one on Xbox Game Pass.

We're learning a bit more about what to expect from part of the Xbox first-party lineup this year.

Speaking with GamesRadar+, Stoic Studio co-founder and chief creative officer Arnie Jorgensen explained more about how Towerborne is meant to change over time, evolving for player feedback and to shake things up with seasonal content.

"From the ground up, the map is designed to be highly-modifiable by the developers so we can quickly seed it with new enemies, bosses, crafting components, gear, weapons, biomes, game play modes and more," Jorgensen explains. Towerborne will have in-game seasons, and players will be able to expect new content as those seasons arrive.



"I’ve worked for over a decade on MMO’s and it’s always been the Holy Grail of development to be able to take the feedback from players and then nimbly react with updates that legitimately change the game."

First announced during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, Towerborne mixes stylish art direction and RPG progression with brawler-esque combat, as players team up in co-op to fight against a monster apocalypse. After going hands-on with Towerborne at Gamescom 2023, our managing editor Jez Corden wrote that "The team at Stoic was bristling with excitement for what they've put together — and after playing it, I can safely say that I am too."

Towerborne is part of a packed 2024 slate for Xbox

Heroes in the Belfry. (Image credit: Microsoft | Stoic Games)

Towerborne does not currently have a release date, but it is slated to launch at some point in 2024 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass. While Towerborne was absent from the recent Xbox Developer_Direct 2024, several other Xbox first-party games were shown and scheduled for launch this year.

Seemingly first up is Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, which is set to launch on May 21, 2024. City-builder Ara: History Untold and Obsidian's fantasy role-playing game Avowed are both coming in Fall 2024. Finally, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle from MachineGames is also scheduled to arrive this year, making 2024 a year full of potential for Xbox launches.

Analysis: A new kind of co-op fun

Everything I learn about Towerborne has me more interested. I enjoy a good co-op game with story progression, a combination that isn't always easy to find. If the team really can add a meaningful amount of new stuff to explore in the post-launch period, I can see myself playing Towerborne for a long, long time.