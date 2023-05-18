Unlock Walmart discounts via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate before Memorial Day sales begin

What you need to know

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now activate a 75-day free trial of Walmart Plus.

Usually $12.95 monthly, Walmart Plus offers various benefits, including early access to sales events like Memorial Day and Black Friday.

Game Pass Ultimate can activate a promo code via the Xbox app and enter it on Walmart's official website.

It won't be long before Memorial Day sales start, and Walmart is one of the biggest retailers offering huge discounts over the weekend. Naturally, part of the appeal of these events is the chance to bag a bargain right from your couch via online shopping, and Walmart has teamed up with Xbox to make it even easier to have its best products delivered right to your doorstep with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (opens in new tab) and Walmart Plus.

If you're already subscribed to the Ultimate tier, head over to Game Pass perks (opens in new tab) on your Xbox console, the desktop Xbox app on PC, or the mobile Xbox app for Android and iOS. You'll see a 75-day free trial for Walmart Plus offer that provides you with a code, which you'll need to enter on Walmart's dedicated Xbox promotion page (opens in new tab). If you don't want to keep the service after the trial period ends, you can cancel the subscription, just as you would with similar services.

What is Walmart Plus?

(Image credit: Walmart)

Walmart Plus is a $12.95 monthly subscription service that offers perks like free deliveries for groceries and other products from its online store, plus discounts on various other services the vendor provides. Subscribers also get early access to sales events like Memorial Day weekend, Black Friday, and Walmart Plus weekend, which rivals Amazon Prime Day.

What is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

(Image credit: Xbox)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a subscription service that combines access to both console and PC titles alongside other perks, such as discount codes for third-party retailers like Walmart. New games are added regularly, expanding the already-expansive Xbox Game Pass games list.

Besides downloadable titles, Game Pass Ultimate provides access to Xbox Cloud Gaming (opens in new tab) to stream titles directly from various devices, including phones and tablets. It's the best way to experience the Xbox ecosystem, with plenty of brand-new titles available at launch for subscribers, such as the highly anticipated Starfield (opens in new tab) from Bethesda. With expected discounts on gaming accessories during Memorial Day later this month at Walmart and the official Xbox store, there's never been a better time to subscribe.