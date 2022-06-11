Which devices will you use for Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Microsoft recently partnered with Samsung, announcing plans to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming through supported Smart TVs. That announcement came on the heels of rumors about a standalone streaming device known as "Keystone." Microsoft appears set to have Xbox Cloud Gaming available on just about anything with a screen. We want to know which devices you plan to use to play titles through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Android and iOS already have Xbox Cloud Gaming options. You can also stream games through Xbox Consoles, which is a great way to get new games on older hardware. PC gamers can join in on the fun as well. Just about the only device that won't support Xbox Cloud Gaming is the Samsung Smart Fridge — sorry Jez.

Note that you can select multiple options in the poll. Since Xbox Cloud Gaming is about having the ability to play the best Xbox games anywhere and across a wide range of devices, it didn't make sense to limit the poll to one choice.

Xbox enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to over the coming week. Microsoft has big plans for its Xbox & Bethesda Showcase. The event will occur on June 12 at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET). It's expected to run for about 90 minutes and include a "diverse lineup," including first-party games and titles from "partners around the world."

You can follow the event with our Xbox & Bethesda Showcase live blog. We'll update the post throughout the week as more information comes in. The post is already up and running and serves as a nice way to recap what you need to know before the keynote starts.