In the mood to grab more Xbox controllers? Then you're in luck, with the Xbox team unveiling new "Breaker" designs on Wednesday via Xbox Wire, with three new controllers on the way.



The Xbox Breaker special edition lineup consists of the Ice Breaker, Storm Breaker, and Heart Breaker, which you can see in the image above. The Ice Breaker is themed after snow and frozen seawater, with a partially translucent shell to further sell the frozen effect. The Storm Breaker may not be the one wielded by Thor, but it does have a metallic D-pad alongside the black-and-white color scheme.



Finally, the Heart Breaker pops out with plentiful color thanks to the splashy blue, pink, and purple design.



Naturally, all of these controllers are built in the design of the regular Xbox Series X|S controller but are also compatible with Xbox One consoles and Windows PCs.



All three Breaker special edition controllers are available for preorder now via the Microsoft Store at $80, and they should pop up across other retailers soon. All three controllers are also slated to launch on Sept. 9, 2025, meaning you won't be waiting long if you want to get your hands on one of them.

More options coming to Xbox Design Lab later this year

If you missed the DOOM-themed controller earlier this year, don't fret. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

The Breaker special edition controllers aren't the only way to get a new Xbox controller design right now.



If you missed it, the Xbox Design Lab is back open now, letting players customize their own unique Xbox controllers with different flourishes and specific elements, choosing from a standard Xbox Series X|S controller or the Elite Series 2 lineup. You can even add a Gamertag or other brief message.



The system was offline for several months in a row, with Microsoft claiming it was moving payment processors.



If you've held off this long, though, it may be a good idea to keep waiting just a bit longer. The Xbox Design Lab is getting several new options later this year, including a refresh of some previous limited edition Xbox controllers you can't easily find anymore.



That includes the DOOM: The Dark Ages and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 10th Anniversary controllers that launched earlier this year. If you're thinking about either design and wishing you hadn't missed out, just hold on a bit longer.

If you missed out on the Witcher 3 controllers earlier this year, keep an eye on the Xbox Design Lab. (Image credit: Microsoft)

In particular, I know the Witcher 3 controllers sold out extremely fast, and were difficult (if not outright impossible) to find online just a few days after being announced.



I'm hoping we'll see this strategy for all Xbox Limited Edition controllers moving forward, as it removes some of the time pressure and allows players the chance to grab something they might've otherwise missed.



Personally, I can't quite justify grabbing another controller this year since I grabbed the regular versions of the DOOM and Witcher controllers. I don't mind having more than a few usable controllers at once (it's nice to be prepared in case of party games or keeping someone from having to wait while a specific controller charges), but there's a limit.



If I were to crack and relent on a new one, however, it would likely be the Ice Breaker. I love the cool translucent effects, as it reminds me of some of the art direction for 2019's Gears 5 from The Coalition.



If you're going to pick one of these new Breaker controllers up (or you're planning a new Xbox Design Lab controller), let me know, I'm curious what players think.