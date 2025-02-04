Xbox Game Pass is getting Obsidian's Avowed, another EA sports game, and more
Avowed is finally launching soon, while Starfield is coming to the Xbox Game Pass Standard tier.
Another month means more games headed to Xbox Game Pass. There's something big for everyone in February (as shared on Xbox Wire) as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers can look forward to Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming role-playing game Avowed, which is slated to arrive on Feb. 18, 2025. Meanwhile, Madden NFL 25 is also coming to the service, courtesy of EA Play.
Meanwhile, Standard-tier subscribers are finally getting Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield, as well as the surprisingly challenging Another Crab's Treasure. You can check out the full list of games coming over the next couple of weeks below:
February 4
- Far Cry: New Dawn (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC
February 5
- Another Crab's Treasure (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard
- Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard
- Starfield (Xbox Series X|S) - Standard
February 6
- Madden NFL 25 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC
February 13
- Kingdom Two Crowns (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - Ultimate, Standard
February 18
- Avowed (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC
What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on February 15?
As usual, a handful of games are departing the Xbox Game Pass list, meaning if you want to keep playing them, you'll need to buy them. Remember that you get a discount on buying any games currently in the Xbox Game Pass library, so act fast and you'll save some money. Here's the games leaving on February 15:
- A Little to the Left
- Bloodstained Ritual of the Night
- EA Sports UFC 3
- Indivisible
- Merge and Blade
- Return to Grace
- Tales of Arise
A lighter start with a couple of standouts
While there aren't as many games being added as in the last batch, the arrival of Avowed is certainly notable. This role-playing game from Obsidian Entertainment is beginning the onslaught of Xbox first-party games in 2025, which is set to continue with Compulsion Games' South of Midnight (keep your eyes peeled for more coverage on February 11) as well as id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages, and more.
It's also good to see Starfield finally added to the Standard tier. There's no real consistency about when to expect first-party games (which launch day one into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass) to arrive for Standard subscribers, but hopefully, this means other games like Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 aren't too far behind.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.