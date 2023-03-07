Xbox Game Pass gets Civilization 6, Ni No Kuni 2, Valheim, and more in March

What you need to know

The first wave of games coming to Xbox in March 2023 has been revealed.

Civilization 6, Guilty Gear Strive, Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom — The Prince's Edition, and the console version of Valheim are all being added this month.

Two Dead Space games are also now available on Cloud gaming.

The next wave of games being added to Microsoft's gaming subscription service has been revealed.

As shared on Xbox Wire (opens in new tab), players can look forward to enjoying a range of titles in March 2023, which includes fighting game Guilty Gear Strive and Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom — The Prince's Edition, both of which are launching on Xbox consoles for the first time this month. Depending on your tastes, these could easily be some of the best Xbox Game Pass titles available.

More games will be coming in the second half of March, such as PlayStation's MLB The Show 23, and we'll be sure to share the full list of games added then when we get them. In the meantime, here's the list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the weeks ahead:

March 7

Guilty Gear Strive (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

March 9

Dead Space 2 (Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Dead Space 3 (Xbox Cloud Gaming)

March 14

Valheim (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

March 16

Sid Meier's Civilization VI (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

March 21

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom — The Prince's Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Leaving March 15

Naturally, as more games come, others will go, so these are the games that will only be available in Xbox Game Pass for a short while longer. If you want to continue playing them, you should buy them right now and get them at a discount.

F1 2020 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) EA Play

Goat Simulator (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Kentucky Route Zero (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Paradise Killer (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Undertale (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Young Souls (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming)