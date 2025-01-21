Xbox Game Pass gets Citizen Sleeper 2, Eternal Strands, a huge co-op tower defense game, and more

From Sniper Elite to Citizen Sleeper 2, there's a lot of new games on the way.

If you're looking for new games to play, look no further, as there's another wave of titles hitting Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks. The end of January brings a number of new releases to Microsoft's game subscription service, including the eagerly-anticipated Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector.

If you're looking to fight massive constructs and experiment with the elements, you'll also want to keep an eye out for Eternal Strands, the debut title from Yellow Brick Games, a studio founded by veterans from BioWare and Ubisoft. The latest entry in the Orcs Must Die! franchise is also on the way, bringing co-op orc-slaying and tower defense for players to enjoy.

Below, you'll find the full list of games headed to the different tiers of Xbox Game Pass soon:

January 21

Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

January 22

Flock (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

Gigantic: Rampage Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

Magical Delicacy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

Tchia (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

The Case of the Golden Idol (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

Starbound (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

January 28

Eternal Strands (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

January 29

Shady Part of Me (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

Sniper Elite: Resistance (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

January 31

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

February 4

Far Cry: New Dawn (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on January 31?

As usual, there's a handful of games that are leaving the service soon. If you want to keep playing these games, you'll need to buy them. Remember that buying a game while it's still in Game Pass gives you a discount, so act fast and you'll save some money. Here's what's leaving on January 31:

Anuchard

Broforce Forever

Darkest Dungeon

Death’s Door

Maquette

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem

An awesome ramp-up as the year gets underway

While the year has been a bit slow to really get moving, this is an excellent mixture of games. I'm particularly excited about Citizen Sleeper 2. I'm also looking forward to checking out Eternal Strands and Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap when they arrive.

Once February gets here, the Xbox first-party onslaught is slated to begin starting with Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed. There's plenty of other games like Compulsion Games' South of Midnight and id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages that are also supposed to launch this year, so hopefully we're getting release dates soon.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play day one Xbox games whichever way you'd like, on Xbox consoles, PC, or even through the Cloud on a wide range of devices. Going with this tier means you never miss out on anything coming to the service. See at: Amazon | Best Buy | CDKeys