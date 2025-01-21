Xbox Game Pass gets Citizen Sleeper 2, Eternal Strands, a huge co-op tower defense game, and more
Xbox Game Pass is getting several day one titles in next couple of weeks, including Citizen Sleeper 2 and Eternal Strands.
If you're looking for new games to play, look no further, as there's another wave of titles hitting Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks. The end of January brings a number of new releases to Microsoft's game subscription service, including the eagerly-anticipated Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector.
If you're looking to fight massive constructs and experiment with the elements, you'll also want to keep an eye out for Eternal Strands, the debut title from Yellow Brick Games, a studio founded by veterans from BioWare and Ubisoft. The latest entry in the Orcs Must Die! franchise is also on the way, bringing co-op orc-slaying and tower defense for players to enjoy.
Below, you'll find the full list of games headed to the different tiers of Xbox Game Pass soon:
January 21
- Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC
January 22
- Flock (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard
- Gigantic: Rampage Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard
- Magical Delicacy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard
- Tchia (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard
- The Case of the Golden Idol (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard
- Starbound (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard
January 28
- Eternal Strands (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC
- Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC
January 29
- Shady Part of Me (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC
- Sniper Elite: Resistance (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC
January 31
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC
February 4
- Far Cry: New Dawn (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC
What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on January 31?
As usual, there's a handful of games that are leaving the service soon. If you want to keep playing these games, you'll need to buy them. Remember that buying a game while it's still in Game Pass gives you a discount, so act fast and you'll save some money. Here's what's leaving on January 31:
- Anuchard
- Broforce Forever
- Darkest Dungeon
- Death’s Door
- Maquette
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem
An awesome ramp-up as the year gets underway
While the year has been a bit slow to really get moving, this is an excellent mixture of games. I'm particularly excited about Citizen Sleeper 2. I'm also looking forward to checking out Eternal Strands and Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap when they arrive.
Once February gets here, the Xbox first-party onslaught is slated to begin starting with Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed. There's plenty of other games like Compulsion Games' South of Midnight and id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages that are also supposed to launch this year, so hopefully we're getting release dates soon.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.