Xbox Games with Gold for November includes Praetorians and Dead End Job

What you need to know

Xbox Games with Gold is a free perk included with Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions.

It grants subscribers access to two free games a month, although it used to provide four.

The Xbox Games with Gold lineup for Nov. 2022 includes the HD Remaster of Praetorians and Dead End Job.

Everybody's favorite and most valuable gaming add-on, Xbox Games with Gold, is returning with another shining month packed with brilliant titles. Or, rather, Xbox has taken the wraps off the two Xbox One-era games being offered for free to players with an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Xbox Games with Gold officially removed original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles from the service in October, so players shouldn't be too surprised by the inclusion of only two Xbox One games in Xbox Games with Gold for Nov. 2022 (opens in new tab). Subscribers will be able to obtain Praetorians HD Remaster and Dead End Job throughout the next month, which add up to a combined value of $37 and 2,000 Gamerscore.

Out of the two games, Praetorians is probably the title that will interest prospective players the most. The HD remaster and console port of the 2003 PC real-time strategy seems to be well-liked by its pool of players, and may provide hours of RTS fun. Dead End Job is a humorous couch co-op action game with a colorful art style. Both games can be added to your library for free solely for having an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Of course, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also includes Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Games with Gold, while also granting access to hundreds of the best Xbox and PC Game Pass titles. Microsoft's flagship gaming subscription is undeniably a better value than its online-centric counterpart, and it gains more titles all the time. As Xbox Live Gold continues to rest on the backburner for Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass grabs all the attention and headlines.