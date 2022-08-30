Xbox Games with Gold for September includes Portal 2, Gods will Fall, and more
The final month of Xbox 360 games on the service features Portal 2.
What you need to know
- For years, Xbox Games with Gold has provided four free original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One titles a month to subscribers.
- The lineup for Sept. 2022 has been revealed, and will be the last month Xbox 360 games are included.
- Next month, subscribers will be able to add the legendary Portal 2 to their collection.
- Gods Will Fall, Double Kick Heroes, and Thrillville are also included in September's Games with Gold.
Xbox Games with Gold hasn't been considered the most interesting or exciting Microsoft gaming service by many for a long while, but it has been relatively consistent. Every month, two Xbox One and two original Xbox or Xbox 360 games are offered for free to Xbox Live Gold subscribers. The revealed lineup for Sept. 2022 continues this trend, although things are set to change with the following month of October.
Xbox Games with Gold for Sept. 2022 (opens in new tab) includes an additional four titles for subscribers to add to their library, with a quoted $67 in combined value, and 3,000 Gamerscore up for Achievement hunters to grab. The four titles include:
- Gods Will Fall, available from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30, 2022
- Thrillville, available from Sept. 1 to Sept. 15, 2022
- Portal 2, available from Sept. 16 to Sept. 30, 2022
- Double Kick Heroes, available from Sept. 16 to Oct. 15, 2022
The headlining title this month certainly appears to be Portal 2, a legendary puzzle platformer that still holds up all these years later. It's fitting, then, that Portal 2 is among the final Xbox 360 titles slated to be offered on the service, as Xbox Games with Gold will stop offering older-generation games starting in October. It's unclear if Microsoft will begin offering four newer Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S games a month, next month, or simply downsize to two. All redeemed older Xbox games will remain available to players in their libraries even without an Xbox Live Gold subscription.
Players seeking superior value and more games to play should be looking past Xbox Live Gold and its lackluster Games with Gold service toward Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Microsoft's flagship subscription service includes access to Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Games with Gold, Xbox Perks with Ultimate, Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, all at one monthly cost. That means access to hundreds of amazing games across platforms, with a far more compelling lineup than Microsoft has offered in Games with Gold in recent months.
