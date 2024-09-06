Xbox is heading back to the Tokyo Game Show — here's when and how to watch
Xbox Tokyo Game Show returns September 26
What you need to know
- Xbox will appear at The Tokyo Game Show on September 26 at 3 a.m PST / 6 a.m EST / 11 a.m BST and 7 p.m JST.
- Content will be shared from Xbox Game Studios, Activision Blizzard and Bethesda as well as select third-party partners.
- The broadcast can be watched on the Tokyo Game Show's official Youtube channel as well as Xbox socials.
It's that time of year again. The first leaves of Fall have fallen, and I've already drank at least 10 pumpkin spice lattes. Right on cue, we have the Tokyo Game Show announcement. Yes, Xbox returns to Tokyo on September 26, and today, a post at Xbox Wire confirmed all the times and who will be there.
When is the Xbox Tokyo Games Show 2024?
The Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 broadcast will take place at 7pm JST which in each timezone is:
- 3 a.m Pacific time
- 6 a.m Eastern time
- 11 a.m British Summer Time
How can I watch the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024?
The entire event will be broadcast live on the official Tokyo Game Show YouTube channel, and the Xbox showcase will also be broadcast from official Xbox social channels, like its own YouTube here. A full list of where you can watch the show in your preferred language will be available on the week of the show.
What can I expect to see at the Xbox Tokyo Games Showcase 2024?
Xbox Wire has confirmed that content will be shared from Xbox Game Studios, Activision Blizzard, and Bethesda, as well as a line-up of third-party games primarily based in Japan and across Asia. Traditionally, we do see a few new game announcements. At TGS 2022 we got games like the Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch remaster and the Deathloop launch date, and in TGS 2023, we had reveals from Capcom for Ace Attorney Trilogy as well as 7 new Xbox Game Pass games. Traditionally, we get a mix of Asian titles, new trailers, and announcements for Western games. And hey, if Xbox were to get a Final Fantasy 16 port this would be a great place to announce that!
Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.