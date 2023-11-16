Xbox's big Killer Instinct revival gets a 10th-anniversary stream on November 22, 2023

What you need to know

The developer of Killer Instinct (2013), Iron Galaxy, is hosting a livestream on November 22, 2023, in honor of the game's 10th anniversary.

The live stream will be broadcast on Twitch and will feature news updates on upcoming gameplay changes for Killer Instinct.

Killer Instinct is a fighting game franchise created by Rare back in the 1990s and has since gone on to become the Xbox's flagship fighting game series.

Iron Galaxy, the developer of Xbox Game Studios' flagship fighting game, Killer Instinct (2013), has announced that it is hosting a developer livestream for the game on Twitch. This livestream will take place on November 22, 2023, at 1:00pm (PT), 4:00pm (ET), 9:00pm (GMT). It will celebrate Killer Instinct's (2013) 10th anniversary by showcasing a plethora of news updates and upcoming gameplay changes for the title.

Join us for a developer stream with @IronGalaxy on Wednesday, November 22 at 1PM Pacific — Killer Instinct's 10th Anniversary! — where we'll be sharing the latest news on the upcoming changes to KI.https://t.co/PCQft1w49E pic.twitter.com/TYaBxJMB2LNovember 16, 2023 See more

When Iron Galaxy first announced plans for Killer Instinct's 10th-anniversary update back in August, 2023, the lead designer, James Goddard said it would include improved online matchmaking, balance updates, and "4K support for Xbox Series X|S". We can expect to hear more details on these features during the 10th-anniversary livestream.

Are you ready for ten more years of Killer Instinct?

Killer Instinct (2013) is considered by many to be one of the greatest games ever made in recent memory and one of the best Xbox games in general. It has a roster of fun over-the-top, monstrous characters to play as, a solid netcode for online multiplayer matches, an amazing soundtrack, and a complex combat system that is easy to learn and satisfying to master.

In addition, Killer Instinct (2013) has had one of the biggest post-launch supports ever for a fighting game. It received tons of gameplay balance changes, quality-of-life improvements, and new playable characters and stages over the years. Even as recently as May 2023 when Killer Instinct (2013) received an update that would help future-proof its servers.

What awaits Killer Instinct's (2013) future during the 10th-anniversary livestream is anybody's guess. What kind of gameplay balance changes will Killer Instinct (2013) receive for its 10th-anniversary? Will Iron Galaxy finally announce a sequel for this legendary fighting game? Tune into Twitch (at http://twitch.com/irongalaxy) on November 22, 2023 to find out.

Killer Instinct (2013) is currently available to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Game Pass.