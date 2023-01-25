Xbox's Lunar New Year Sale saves you up to $60 on Xbox Series S and games

The Xbox Series S is already the most affordable true current-gen console, packing impressive amounts of power in a compact package. With the Xbox Lunar New Year Sale, however, the Series S is back down to one of the lowest prices we've ever seen it at. You can pick up an Xbox Series S directly from Microsoft for only $239.99, a savings of $60 versus its retail pricing.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S $299.99 $239.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) This is the standard 512GB model of Xbox Series S, capable of playing all the latest and greatest digital Xbox games. It also pairs wonderfully with Xbox Game Pass, another value-driven gaming product.

The Xbox Series S doesn't grab headlines like its bigger sibling, nor is it as sought after by hardcore gamers, but it's still an incredibly capable current-gen console capable of playing all the best Xbox games with no issues. Targeting up to 1440p and 120 FPS, the Series S is an unbeatable value for those looking for an incredible gift for children or loved ones, is in the market for a secondary console for the bedroom or to play Game Pass titles, or simply doesn't need or can take advantage of the sheer power of the Xbox Series X and its 4K-capable hardware.

At just $300 even at full price, the Series S is a no-brainer. With $60 off at Microsoft, it's an even easier decision to make. The Series S last enjoyed this level of discount during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period of 2022, and it's not clear when the console will go on sale again. If you've been on the fence, now is the time to buy. You can read Windows Central's Xbox Series S review for more information on this compact, affordable console.

While you're at it, you can also pick up some new games in the Xbox Lunar New Year Sale, with a wide selection of titles up to 80% off throughout the event. Enjoy 67% off Red Dead Redemption 2, 50% off Gotham Knights, 75% off a bundle of RESIDENT EVIL 2 (2019) and RESIDENT EVIL 3 (2020), 80% off the Ultimate Edition of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and much more. These are digital games, and will all work great with Xbox Series X|S.