You can get 3 free months of Minecraft Realms Plus through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft has announced on Twitter that it is offering an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk, containing three months of free access to Minecraft Realms Plus.

Minecraft Realms Plus is a subscription service for Minecraft that allows players to host a cloud-based map for their friends to connect and play on, without the host being online.

This Xbox Perk will be available to claim for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users until Oct. 5, 2023 and must be redeemed before Oct. 12, 2023.

On Oct. 6, 2023, Microsoft declared a special announcement on Twitter stating that it is offering a special, limited-time Xbox Game Pass Perk which grants players three-months of free-access to Minecraft's Minecraft Realms Plus subscription service.

Minecraft Realms Plus is a cloud-based, premium subscription feature for Minecraft that allows players to host Minecraft maps for all their friends and guests to access and play on without the host being online. This is possible thanks to Minecraft using cloud-servers empowered by Microsoft's cloud computing program, Microsoft Azure.

Ultimate members can now claim a 3 month subscription to Minecraft Realms with Perks!

However, there are several stipulations you must be aware of before claiming this Xbox Perk. This Xbox Perk is only available for subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and requires the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft and a payment instruction to redeem. Once the free three-month subscription period has ended, you will then continue to pay for it at the regular membership fee unless you cancel it beforehand.

The Minecraft Realms Plus Perk is valid only for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Windows PC versions of Minecraft. If you have been a Bedrock Realms subscriber within the last six months, I'm afraid you're not eligible for this Xbox Perk.

This Xbox Perk offering will be available until Oct. 5, 2023, so you must claim before then. Once you have claimed it, you will need to redeem before Oct. 12, 2023. You can only claim this Xbox Perk once per Microsoft account.

If you head to the Xbox Store and grab this perk for one of the best Xbox games, you and your friends can run wild on your handcrafted, cloud-based Minecraft servers.