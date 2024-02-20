You might not care about this new Fortnite merch — but your kids will

What you need to know

The PowerA Fortnite collection launches today with designs inspired by beloved Fortnite characters, Midas and Peely.

The collection, for Xbox and Nintendo Switch features controllers, protective cases and earbuds, and each item includes a code for bonus in-game cosmetic items.

The PowerA Fortnite Midas controller costs $39.99. and with the other items is avaiable now at Amazon, PowerA and GameStop.

Whether you play Fortnite yourself, or you're dodging your kid's incessant V-bucks requests like friendly fire, it's a game that's hard to ignore. Fortnite isn't just a Battle Royale game, it's a masterclass in how to keep your fans engaged with regular rollouts of content.



Some of the most memorable Fortnite seasons have introduced beloved characters for players to unlock, some of the most popular being Midas (the man with the golden touch) and Peely the human banana. Yes really. Well today PowerA has parachute dropped a payload of some seriously cute merch as part of a collab with Fortnite, as a homage to these characters. Featuring an Xbox controller and a bunch of Nintendo Switch merch, here's what you can grab easier than a chicken dinner.

New Midas controller for Xbox

Officially licensed for use with Xbox, the Advantage Wired controllers are pretty decently priced at $39.99, and last year I reviewed the Advantage wired with Lumectra giving it 4 out of 5 stars. The brand new Midas edition has all the features of the original range, with two mappable buttons on the rear, impulse triggers, and 3-way trigger locks — but it comes with an enigmatic black and gold design and Midas's face emblazoned across the front shell.

Perhaps the most exciting part, is the inclusion of some in-game goodies. With the Midas controller, you'll get a code for the Storm King Fist rare pickaxe, because who doesn't want to flex their rare goods in game?

Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox - Midas



The OG Advantage controller from PowerA with a Midas touch. With an extra long USB cable, rear buttons and ergonomic design close to the the Xbox controllers, you can sell your soul to Midas for some in-game goodies.



Buy from: Amazon | PowerA | GameStop

Nintendo Switch gets some a-peel-ing merch too

PowerA makes some really attractive accessories for the Nintendo Switch too, not only that but their controllers are wireless and free from the shackles of Microsoft's control. The Peely accessories for Switch are giving me cute overload, and will be even better if you're a big fan of everyone's favorite human Banana. The range starts as low as $19.99 for some wired earbuds, and includes a case for $22.99. Every item in the range comes with codes for bonus virtual items too, and with the controller, you get the Prickly Axe, another rare item from a previous season.

Enhanced Wireless Controller for Switch - Peely



Capturing the essence of Peely right down to the Nana Nana logo, this Bluetooth wireless controller offers a more comfortable way to play your Switch, and has some nice touched like embedded friction rings and 30 hours battery life.



Buy from: Amazon | PowerA | GameStop

All of these PoweA controllers are customizable within the PowerA Gamer HQ app and come with two year warranty.