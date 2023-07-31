List of Halo Infinite multiplayer maps

Developer 343 Industries' Halo Infinite is promising to provide an epic multiplayer suite, with new and returning gameplay modes and maps for players to explore. As such, we're tracking all the maps we know about right now. Here's the complete list of maps in Halo Infinite, as announced and in the game so far.

List of maps in Halo Infinite

So far, there are 17 maps in Halo Infinite, two of which were added post-launch in Halo Infinite Season 2 and three added in Halo Infinite Season 3. Halo Infinite's multiplayer suite is divided across 4v4 Arena and 12v12 Big Team Battle, as well as the 12-player Last Spartan Standing mode.

Please note this is only counting the original maps created by the developers, not Forge community creations or official Forge remakes by 343 Industries, of which there are many!

By reviewing the list of currently available maps, players can be sure about where they'll be spending time online in what could be one of the best Xbox games available.

Halo Infinite maps: Aquarius

Aquarius, one of the most classic maps in the roster.

Aquarius is one of the launch maps for Halo Infinite and is an Arena map. It's a very "classic Halo" map, with symmetrical spawns and side passages, making any team pushes very easy to repel if they aren't coordinated carefully.

Halo Infinite maps: Bazaar

Bazaar is, appropriately enough, a dusty marketplace.

The East African Protectorate's plan to rebuild the glassed urban core of Mombasa was ambitious and expensive, but Project Rebirth investment by the UEG and UNSC activity at the nearby Voi Excession has revitalized some sections of the metropolis.

One of the three maps included in the first technical preview, Bazaar is set in the same spot as a portion of the Halo 2 campaign. In our experience, the market square makes for a contested, chaotic brawling arena, with a SPNKr Rocket Launcher available for dealing out serious damage. Threat Sensors also shine here, with a dense network of rooms flanking either side of the market, making it crucial to understand the location of foes.

Halo Infinite maps: Behemoth

A large Arena map hearkening back to Halo 2-era design.

It has survived for a hundred millennia, but this ring still holds fast to secrets yet unknown.

Behemoth is a larger map, suited for massive engagements despite being an Arena map. Numerous vehicles like the Ghost, Warthog, and new Wasp aircraft are all present, making for a deadly sandbox when combined with dangerous weapons like the one-hit kill, Warthog-flipping Skewer.

Halo Infinite maps: Breaker

Huge battles amid the desert in Breaker.

A truly massive Big Team Battle map introduced with Season 2, Lone Wolves. Breaker is a desert-themed map, where Banished are cutting apart old UNSC ships for raw materials. In addition to some man cannons that can provide a tactical edge, the map features a large hazard in the form of a moving cutting laser, which can destroy vehicles and players who pass through it.

Halo Infinite maps: Catalyst

Forerunner architecture shines (literally) in Catalyst.

The second of two maps included in Season 2, Catalyst is an Arena map. It's Forerunner-themed, with light bridges connecting narrow passages, while an Energy Sword spawn can allow for map control if used appropriately.

Halo Infinite maps: Chasm

Tight, hectic combat at the fore above the Chasm.

Chasm is the first of three maps added with the launch of Halo Infinite Season 3, Echoes Within. It's one of two Arena maps added with the season.

"Chasm is a unique map, its much smaller than any of our other current maps so combat will be more frenetic. It is leaning very heavily into the Forerunner art style, and is a direct call back to one of Infinite’s initial campaign missions, “Foundation,"" says Sean Baron, 343 Industries’ head of live performance.

Halo Infinite maps: Cliffhanger

Snow is scattered around the base in Cliffhanger.

The second Arena map added with the launch of Halo Infinite's third season is Cliffhanger, which is also the first map to feature any snow.

"Cliffhanger is an arena map. It’s asymmetrical, with a cross-map man cannon. It’s got a great Halo: Reach vibe. Feels very much like that moment when you’re dropping down into the first mission, “Noble Actual,"" Baron explains.

Halo infinite maps: Deadlock

Deadlock has two bases, with the anti-air gun taking center stage.

Deadlock is a Big Team Battle match included at the launch of Halo Infinite. The map is somewhat asymmetrical, leading to vicious matches of Capture the Flag. The downed Pelican sees some of the fiercest fighting, while the Banished Anti-Air cannon in the middle of the map provides cover.

Halo Infinite maps: Forest

You ain't got time to bleed.

One of two maps introduced with Season 4 of Halo Infinite, Forest is an Arena map explicitly designed to harken back to the design of Delta Halo in Halo 2.

Halo Infinite maps: Fragmentation

This map is clearly inspired by Halo 3's Valhalla.

Now more than ever, Installation 07's serene surface belies a deeper strain and conflict.

Fragmentation is another larger map. The architecture, terrain, and overall basic layout appear to make it something of a spiritual successor to Valhalla from Halo 3. The Warthog, Banshee, and Wasp have all been spotted here in pre-release trailers, alongside a new Brute weapon called the Stalker.

Halo Infinite maps: Highpower

Fight for control across air and land.

Another map included at the launch of Halo Infinite, Highpower is a Big Team Battle map. The design pulls from maps seen across Halo 2 and Halo 3, with multiple lanes, a sniper vantage point, and tight areas for air power to dominate.

Halo Infinite maps: Launch Site

A larger Arena map, with plenty of room for vehicles to move.

Launch Site is an Arena map that debuted at the launch of Halo Infinite. It's a large map considering it's used for rounds of Arena, with players encouraged to use more long-range weapons and study corners very carefully...or just risk using the man cannon to directly reach the enemy spawn.

Halo Infinite maps: Live Fire

This training facility offers numerous angles for gaining an advantage.

Instructors at the Avery J. Johnson Academy of Military Science ensure their Spartans are prepared for any challenge that a hostile galaxy throws at them.

As the first map available to players in testing, Live Fire features numerous smaller pathways and multiple Drop Shield equipment spawns, allowing chokepoints to develop across the map. A Sniper Rifle and Skewer alternate spawning in the middle, close to an elevated vantage point with high visibility. That visibility goes both ways though. Knowing the weapon spawn locations is key to controlling this map, as is constant movement, given various tight paths and open spaces.

Halo Infinite maps: Oasis

Teams clash around this source of water in the desert.

Oasis is a Big Team Battle map added with Halo Infinite's third season, Echoes Within. There are two bases, as well as multiple ways of getting to your opponents around the titular Oasis.

"It has great lanes for vehicle combat, but those lanes don’t leave you at a huge disadvantage as a player on foot. The vehicle combat on this map should be pretty compelling. But that doesn’t come at the cost of more close-quarters-combat," Baron says. "The map features great indoor spaces – some of them are quite large – that players can control if they want to avoid being outside dealing with vehicles. I love this map’s design direction."

Halo Infinite maps: Recharge

Numerous tight lanes where clever equipment usage shines.

Resource infrastructure facilities such as those run by Axys' hydroelectric division help maintain stable energy grids for colony worlds throughout the UEG.

The second map tested by players selected for the first technical preview, Recharge is all about verticality. This map was practically made to show off the Grappleshot, with plentiful ledges for players to grab onto and use in flanking opponents. There's also an alternating Gravity Hammer and Energy Sword spawn depending on the map variant. Using the physics of the game, clever players can actually bring this weapon over to them from its plinth with a well-placed Plasma Grenade throw or Grappleshot.

Halo Infinite maps: Scarr

War foundries churn and burn.

The second map added with the launch of Halo Infinite Season 4, Scarr is a Big Team Battle map that pulls heavily from the Banished war industry aesthetic. The presence of a special Diminisher of Hope gravity hammer encourages concentrated fighting.

Halo Infinite maps: Streets

Dominate the Streets and check your corners carefully.

Another Arena map that made it in at the launch of Halo Infinite. Tight streets make for fierce fighting, making this a great map for King of the Hill or Slayer.

Growing platform

Halo Infinite will continue to grow over time, with more maps added post-launch in further seasons. There'll also be a variety of weapons, vehicles, and a host of equipment from which to choose, which may also change as some are introduced to the sandbox in the seasons ahead. 343 Industries has noted that the team doesn't want to do straight-up remakes of maps, instead preferring to have "spiritual successors."

This doesn't mean remakes can't happen in other ways, with 343 Industries releasing a remake of The Pit from Halo 3 using Forge.

Progression is garnered through the different Battle Passes across different seasons, but there's no fear of missing out to be found. 343 Industries confirms that every Halo Infinite Battle Pass will always be available in the game, and players who take a break can choose what to put their experience towards first, so you're not missing a ton of cool cosmetics.

Halo Infinite is currently available for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. The multiplayer portion of the game is completely free to play on all platforms and supports 120 FPS on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.