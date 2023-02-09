11th Gen Intel Rocket Lake CPUs to be discontinued — here's when the final batch will ship

What you need to know

Intel announced that it will discontinue its 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs.

The company will also discontinue some of its 400 and 500-series chipsets.

Final orders for the components need to be placed by August 25, 2023 and the last shipment of them will go out by February 23, 2024.

Intel's 11th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs will be discontinued in the near future. Certain 400 and 500-series chipsets are going to be discontinued as well. Final orders for the components need to be placed by August 25, 2023. Intel will then ship the last batch of the CPUs and chipsets by February 23, 2024 (via Tom's Hardware). Xeon E-series processors based on Rocket Lake will remain available for longer.

11th Gen Intel chips will continue to be available through Intel partners while there is stock. There's a chance that people may be able to find the CPUs at a discount as supply dwindles. Even if prices go down, it may be best to check out some of the best CPUs instead.

Intel shared more details about which CPUs will be discontinued (direct PDF download link).

PC builders and owners are unlikely to miss Intel's 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs. The chips earned middling reviews due to their high price, core count and how they stacked up to the competition. In our Intel Core i9-11900K review, our Harish Jonnalagadda said:

"The Core i9-11900K delivers incredible gains in single-core results and is an excellent CPU for gaming. However, it uses too much power, has fewer cores than last generation, and doesn't measure up to what AMD is offering with the Ryzen 9 5000 series."

Intel followed the poorly received Rocket Lake chips with the critically acclaimed 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUS. The Intel Core i9-12900K brought Intel's high-end offering back in line with AMD's chips in the same category. Intel's 13th Gen processors also earned praise, with the Intel Core i9-13900K beating AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X in several areas.