Intel Arc GPU, 12th Gen Core CPU bundles leaked — here's what you'll get for free

What you need to know

Details about Intel CPU and GPU bundles recently emerged online.

Shoppers will be able to choose between up to four games and three apps if they purchase an Intel Arc GPU and an Intel Alder Lake CPU.

Several of the bundles include Intel Arc A750 and 770 GPUs, both of which have not been released yet.

Intel Arc GPUs are on the way to desktops shortly, likely in October if rumors and speculation are to be believed. Based on leaks by Twitter user momomo_us, shoppers will be able to receive several games and apps as part of a bundle when purchasing an Intel Arc GPU and a 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU (via Tom's Hardware).

The promotion looks like it will be called the "Intel Software Advantage Program," based on a webpage uncovered by momomo_us. The listed bundles will allow people to get four games and some additional apps at no extra cost. On the app side of things, shoppers will get to choose three out of five titles.

Premium software

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II (Full Download ARV: US$69.99)

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (Full Download ARV: US$39.99)

Gotham Knights (Full Download ARV: US$59.99)

Vampire: The Masquerade® - Bloodhunt™ (In-Game Content ARV: US$20.00)

Featured software

PowerDirector 365™ (Full Download ARV: US$69.99)

D5 Render™ (Subscription ARV: US$114.00)

MAGIX Video Pro X14 (Subscription ARV: US$60.00)

Topaz Gigapixel AI (Full Download ARV: US$99.99)

XSplit Premium Suite (Subscription ARV: US$60.00)

Intel's Arc A770, Arc A750, and Arc A580 are included in some of the bundles, though none of those GPUs have been released. Several mobile Arc GPUs will be available through bundles as well.

On the CPU side of things, shoppers can pick between quite a few processors. The most affordable is the Intel Core i5-12600K. Those hunting for more powerful chips are in luck as well, as Intel's various Core i7 and Core i9 CPUs are options for multiple bundles.

(Image credit: Intel)

Assuming that people are interested in the games and apps available through the bundles, they could save a fair amount of money. If someone chose the most expensive games and apps they could, they'd get a value of just under $380.

The redemption period for the promotion is interesting because it began on August 25, 2022. Of course, that's already happened, and Intel's Arc GPUs aren't available. CPUs and GPUs have to be purchased by December 31, 2022, though items can be redeemed until the end of January 2023.