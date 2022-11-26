Radeon gamers: Save on an upgrade to a new AMD GPU on Cyber Monday

Upgrading different components on your existing gaming rig can breathe new life and improve the performance of your PC without breaking the bank. And if you're looking to improve your gaming performance, consider an upgrade to MSI's Mech RX 6600, which is a graphics card based on AMD's Radeon RX 6600 technology.

This 1080p gaming card delivers solid gaming performance with improved thermal management with MSI's TORX Fan 3.0 design to help keep temperatures in check. The company claims that its fan brings in 50% more air pressure than competing normal fans, and an improved PCB design helps improve performance further.

(opens in new tab) MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600 MECH 2X 8G 8GB GDDR6 PCI Express 4.0 Gaming Graphics Card | $279 now $259 at GameStop (opens in new tab) This gaming GPU features 8GB of GDDR6 memory. It's based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture and that's at the heart of the Radeon RX 6000 family. This architecture is also found on silicon that powers the Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

In addition to updating your GPU in your existing gaming rig, you can squeeze out more performance from existing systems by upgrading various internal components, and there are plenty of discounts to be found for Cyber Monday.