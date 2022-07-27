Radeon Super Resolution now works with RX 5000, 6000 series GPUs in laptops with hybrid graphics

What you need to know

The latest AMD software update adds support for AMD Noise Suppression, improves OpenGL gaming performance, and expands Radeon Super Resolution to more devices.

Radeon Super Resolution is now available for laptops with Radeon RX 5000 or RX 6000 GPUs on systems with hybrid graphics.

AMD Noise Suppression is the company's answer to NVIDIA's RTX Voice.

AMD just rolled out an update for its Adrenalin software. The update adds several significant features, including AMD Noise Suppression. It also improves OpenGL gaming performance. Most notably, this update brings Radeon Super Resolution to laptops with hybrid graphics if the PCs run on RX 5000 or RX 6000 series GPUs.

AMD Noise Suppression uses real-time deep learning to reduce background audio noise. It's AMD's answer to NVIDIA's RTX Voice.

OpenGL is used by several video games, the most well-known of which is Minecraft. The latest software update from AMD improves performance in Minecraft by up to 79% when set to 4K Fabulous settings. That bump was seen on a system with an RX 6950XT and results will vary from system to system.

Here are all the highlights from AMD:

Swordsman™ Remake.

Radeon™ Boost using Variable Rate Shading with Elden Ring™, Resident Evil Village™ and VALORANT™.

Microsoft® Windows® 11 version 22H2.

Microsoft® Agility SDK Release 1.602 including new minor features.

Microsoft® Agility SDK Release 1.606 including Microsoft® Shader Model 6.7.

Additional Vulkan® extensions. Click here for more information.

AMD Noise Suppression Our newest feature: AMD Noise Suppression reduces background audio noise from your surrounding environment using a real-time deep learning algorithm, providing greater clarity and improved concentration whether you are focused on an important meeting or staying locked-in on a competitive game. To learn more, check out our blog post HERE!.

OpenGL® Optimizations Up to 79% increase in performance in Minecraft™ @ 4k Fabulous settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.7.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.6.1 RS-491 Up to 75% increase in performance in Minecraft™ @ 4k Fabulous settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.7.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6400, versus the previous software driver version 22.6.1 RS-495

Radeon™ Super Resolution Expanded support for discrete Radeon™ RX 5000 and 6000 series GPUs on AMD Ryzen™ processor notebooks with hybrid graphics. RSR has been improved to provide a more seamless experience in borderless fullscreen mode with a performance/quality slider to personalize your gaming experience.



A direct download link for the update can be found on AMD's webpage about the update.