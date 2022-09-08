Cooler Master launches new high-performance Mobius PC case fans

What you need to know

Cooler Master launches new 120mm Mobius PC case fans, available both with and without ARGB lighting.

The two models have a new loop dynamic bearing design for a longer lifespan and enhanced acoustic performance.

The Cooler Master Mobius and Mobius ARGB are available with the latter costing $35.

Cooler Master just outed two new PC case and radiator fans under the Mobius family. These new blowers have inter-connected blades that Cooler Master states reduce vibration caused by the higher spin speeds and enhance performance across the full RPM band. The sound output of the new Mobius 120P has been fine-tuned to lower than 6dB without sacrificing performance.

A loop dynamic bearing design is short of offering magnetic levitation found in premium blowers. The new Mobius range comes with an extended lifespan thanks to the oil being able to return to the bearings for consistent lubrication. Then you've got the inner frame featuring chamfered side vents to increase pressure and airflow, as seen with the specs list.

The Mobius 120P is capable of hitting speeds of 2,050RPM, while the ARGB version can go all the way up to 2,400RPM. Pressure is rated at 2.69mmH20 and 3.63mmH20, respectively. These specs make the Mobius 120P an ideal choice for radiator application. And getting back to the new bearing design, Cooler Master claims the fans have a mean time to failure (MTTF) of more than 200,000 hours.

For RGB connectivity, the 120P ARGB supports addressable Gen2 RGB and utilizes frosted blades for luminescent lighting effects. It's possible to use Cooler Master’s MasterPlus+ software and a dedicated controller to customize individual LED colors, effects, brightness, and more. They're definitely set for potential inclusion on our best PC fans list.

Being part of Cooler Master's more premium collection of products, one can expect to pay a fair amount for the luxury. The Mobius 120P ARGB has been seen listed for $35. We don't have official word on the 120P but a safe bet would be placed on $30 for the slower RPM speeds and lack of any RGB lighting.