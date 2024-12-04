Intel renamed Arc Control to the most boring thing possible, but the update adds useful features for Battlemage GPUs

A look at Intel's Arc A750 GPU, which is about to be succeeded by Battlemage B-Series GPUs.

What you need to know

Intel's Arc Control app has been renamed to "Intel Graphics Software" as it receives a significant overhaul.

The new software is timed perfectly with Intel's recent next-gen Battlemage GPU announcement.

The recent overhaul of Intel's Graphics Software brings it more in line with similar offerings from NVIDIA and AMD.

The new software is expected to be released with the new Intel Arc B580 GPU on December 13, 2024, but no official confirmation.

Intel has had a busy stretch recently, with the announcement of CEO Pat Gelsinger's retirement, the unveiling of its Arc Battlemage gaming GPUs, and now a new software suite to complement the upcoming cards.

What was previously known as "Arc Control" has been rebranded as "Graphics Software" on Intel's website, where the product page has been completely changed over to highlight the app's new features and looks. The new name isn't nearly as cool sounding as the old title, but the app has received a serious glow-up.

Intel is calling it an All-in-One hub, and like AMD and NVIDIA's similar software, it's designed to be the only stop you need to update drivers, optimize or monitor performance, and improve or tweak graphics settings.

All that Intel has released so far are some screenshots from the new app, and there's no mention of when it will make its way to PCs with an Arc GPU inside. If I'm making a guess, the update will coincide with the December 13, 2024 launch of the new Arc B580 Battlemage GPU.

What exactly is new with Intel's Graphics Software?

Image 1 of 6 A look at the Performance tab in Intel's new Graphics Software (Image credit: Intel) A look at the Performance tuning tab in Intel's new Graphics Software (Image credit: Intel) A look at the Display tab in Intel's new Graphics Software (Image credit: Intel) A look at the Graphics tab in Intel's new Graphics Software (Image credit: Intel) A look at the Profiles tab in Intel's new Graphics Software (Image credit: Intel) A look at the main screen in Intel's new Graphics Software (Image credit: Intel)

Until I get my hands on the new software I won't know exactly what Intel has cooked up, but the screenshots provided do offer some insight into the notable changes.

Profiles appear to be configurable with individual game settings, there's a more comprehensive performance metrics page, and the performance tuning tab looks to provide straightforward overclocking for the GPU, VRAM, and fans. As spotted by Videocardz, there's even a manual toggle for XeSS Low Latency mode now included.

My colleagues who've used Intel's Arc Control in the past didn't have any major complaints, but it's clear that Intel wants its software appeal to match that of its new GPUs. The overall design hasn't changed that much, but it definitely appears to be more modern with the added bonus of being easier to navigate.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Below is a look at the Arc Control suite as it stands right now; you can compare it to the new "Graphics Software" screenshots from Intel in the gallery above.

Image 1 of 3 A look at the old Performance tab in Intel's Arc Control software. (Image credit: Future | Intel) A look at Intel's Arc Control app that is set to be updated with Intel Graphics Software. (Image credit: Future | Intel) Intel's Arc Control software is set to be replaced soon with Intel Graphics Software. (Image credit: Future | Intel)

Intel isn't the only company coming out with app rebrands. NVIDIA recently launched its new "NVIDIA App" to replace GeForce Experience. Like Intel's Graphics Software app, NVIDIA's new software comes with an updated look and streamlined controls.

But with the impending launch of Intel's Arc B-Series GPUs in December and January, Intel is clearly trying to give its adopters a fresh canvas with which to work. If what Intel is claiming is true regarding its new Battlemage GPUs — up to 70% improved performance per core and 50% more performance per watt compared to its previous generation of Arc cards — AMD and NVIDIA are about to get some much-needed competition in the budget market.

Of course, NVIDIA is also expected to reveal its RTX 5000 GPUs in the near future, which will undoubtedly shake things up even further as older cards hopefully drop in price.

Which Battlemage GPUs is Intel launching?

Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition Reveal | Intel Gaming - YouTube Watch On

Intel plans to launch the first Battlemage GPU, the Arc B580, on December 13, 2024 priced at $249. It is expected to be followed up by the Arc B570 on January 16, 2024 with a starting price of $219.

Despite the budget pricing, the cards have 10GB and 12GB, respectively, of GDDR6 VRAM to better keep up with demanding games in 2024. Intel is focusing the cards on 1440p gaming, but of course, they'll also do wonders at a lower 1080p resolution. Not bad at all for under $350.

The addition of XeSS 2 will help the new GPUs keep up with NVIDIA's DLSS 3 and AMD's FSR 3 when it comes to super resolution, frame generation, and low latency. Intel also says the cards have second-gen ray tracing and XMX AI engines. I'm excited to see how well these cards perform when we get our hands on them.