NVIDIA just released a Game Ready Driver that is required to run a PC powered by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070. That update also adds support for FragPunk, a game that supports DLSS 4 with multi frame generation.

There's a lot to uncover here, at least when compared to a normal Game Ready Driver release.

The RTX 5070 just launched, recent updates from NVIDIA fix a black screen issue, and the latest Game Ready Driver prepares your PC for FragPunk.

The release notes for the Game Ready Driver break down the biggest changes and highlight what's added to newly supported titles.

Why is my RTX PC showing a black screen when using DisplayPort?

Before I dive into the RTX 5070 and FragPunk, it's worth highlighting a bug fix in recent NVIDIA drivers.

Diving deep into the full release notes for Release 570 Driver for Windows, Version 572.70, shows a fix for a black screen bug.

An issue could cause a PC to boot to a black screen when connected through DisplayPort to certain monitors. That bug is now fixed.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 reviews

RTX 5070 review scores are not promising. Generally speaking, the card is fine for 1440p gaming, but it's certainly not the best value card out there with performance falling behind similar cards from the previous generation.

Those scores come on the heels of various NVIDIA GPUs reportedly having stock shortages , missing ROPs, melting power cables, and faulty drivers. Those issues dropped expectations for the RTX 5070.

Perhaps the biggest issue the RTX 5070 faces is its competition. A launch delay brought the release of the card to the same week as AMD's RX 9070 XT and RX 9070.

Those cards from AMD are why our Cale Hunt is skipping the latest RTX GPUs when upgrading his PC.

RX 9000 reviews are already live, and it looks like bad news for NVIDIA.

Kismet Official GamePlay Reveal | FragPunk - YouTube Watch On

FragPunk is a 5v5 shooter with gameplay broken up into 2.5-minute rounds. FragPunk launches on March 6, 2025, so if you grab the latest Game Ready Driver, your system will be ready for the game.

Several titles have received updates as well, such as Star Wars Outlaws, Grand Theft Auto V, Deadlock, and Rise of the Ronin. Vector Strike and Dragonkin: The Banished have also received updates.

NVIDIA outlines all those updates and shows off some clips of the games in action. The company also shared the following summary about the game updates: