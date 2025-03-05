NVIDIA update prepares for the controversial RTX 5070, fixes black screen bug, and adds support for FragPunk just in time for launch
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 has received middling reviews, but it is still a powerful graphics card capable of playing the best PC games at 1440p.
NVIDIA just released a Game Ready Driver that is required to run a PC powered by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070. That update also adds support for FragPunk, a game that supports DLSS 4 with multi frame generation.
There's a lot to uncover here, at least when compared to a normal Game Ready Driver release.
The RTX 5070 just launched, recent updates from NVIDIA fix a black screen issue, and the latest Game Ready Driver prepares your PC for FragPunk.
The release notes for the Game Ready Driver break down the biggest changes and highlight what's added to newly supported titles.
Why is my RTX PC showing a black screen when using DisplayPort?
Before I dive into the RTX 5070 and FragPunk, it's worth highlighting a bug fix in recent NVIDIA drivers.
Diving deep into the full release notes for Release 570 Driver for Windows, Version 572.70, shows a fix for a black screen bug.
An issue could cause a PC to boot to a black screen when connected through DisplayPort to certain monitors. That bug is now fixed.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 reviews
RTX 5070 review scores are not promising. Generally speaking, the card is fine for 1440p gaming, but it's certainly not the best value card out there with performance falling behind similar cards from the previous generation.
Those scores come on the heels of various NVIDIA GPUs reportedly having stock shortages, missing ROPs, melting power cables, and faulty drivers. Those issues dropped expectations for the RTX 5070.
Perhaps the biggest issue the RTX 5070 faces is its competition. A launch delay brought the release of the card to the same week as AMD's RX 9070 XT and RX 9070.
Those cards from AMD are why our Cale Hunt is skipping the latest RTX GPUs when upgrading his PC.
RX 9000 reviews are already live, and it looks like bad news for NVIDIA.
FragPunk and other games and updates
FragPunk is a 5v5 shooter with gameplay broken up into 2.5-minute rounds. FragPunk launches on March 6, 2025, so if you grab the latest Game Ready Driver, your system will be ready for the game.
Several titles have received updates as well, such as Star Wars Outlaws, Grand Theft Auto V, Deadlock, and Rise of the Ronin. Vector Strike and Dragonkin: The Banished have also received updates.
NVIDIA outlines all those updates and shows off some clips of the games in action. The company also shared the following summary about the game updates:
- FragPunk: Bad Guitar Studio’s fast-paced 5v5 hero shooter launches tomorrow, March 6th. You can activate an array of ray-traced effects, accelerate performance using DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Frame Generation, and DLSS Super Resolution, leveraging our newest transformer AI model. Using DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, performance on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs multiplies by 4.6X on average at 4K, with every setting maxed out, and ray tracing enabled. When NVIDIA Reflex is enabled, PC latency is reduced by up to 60%, improving responsiveness and aim precision. In FragPunk, choose your lancer, your weapons, and pick from a selection of cards that dramatically break the rules of engagement. No two rounds of FragPunk are ever the same. Discover over 150 Shard Cards with an activatable selection that changes every round creating new and unique combinations that create infinite possibilities.
- Star Wars Outlaws: The game is now even better on all GeForce RTX PCs with the addition of DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, an upgraded DLSS Frame Generation model for improved performance and reduced VRAM usage, and the new DLSS transformer AI model for DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS Ray Reconstruction, and DLAA. Using the new transformer AI model for DLSS Ray Reconstruction, DLSS Super Resolution, and DLAA, surface detail is noticeably enhanced, shadows are more refined and accurate, reflection clarity is increased, and lighting is more refined, improving virtually every scene on your adventures with Kay Vess and Nix. Check out DLSS 4 enhancements in our new RTX trailer.
- Grand Theft Auto V: A new, free update features a series of enhancements for both Story Mode and GTA Online. For GeForce RTX gamers, DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex are introduced, accelerating performance, and increasing responsiveness. Additionally, users can enable ray-traced ambient occlusion, ray-traced global illumination lighting, ray-traced shadows, and ray-traced reflections, increasing image quality substantially.
- Deadlock: Valve’s in-development 6v6 third-person MOBA allows players to choose from a diverse selection of heroes and battle others across three lanes and a large map. As Valve gets closer to Deadlock’s official launch, its technology and features continue to evolve. In a recent update, Valve added support for DLSS Super Resolution, DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex. Reflex reduces PC latency by up to 45% in Deadlock, making gameplay even more responsive, helping you secure victory in each and every match. Meanwhile, using DLSS Super Resolution’s new transformer AI model, image quality is enhanced, and performance accelerated.
- Rise of the Ronin: As a nameless warrior, a ronin, your destiny evolves based on the choices you make in KOEI TECMO GAMES’ Rise of the Ronin. You’ll face significant decisions while playing, such as whether to assassinate or protect key figures like Naosuke Ii, and craft your own history through a multi-ending system. When Rise of the Ronin launches on PC March 11th, you can accelerate frame rates with DLSS Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution, and enhance image quality with ray tracing.
- Vector Strike: Chamo Games’ Vector Strike combines first-person shooting and sports in a fast-paced, physics-based 4v4 arena. Master precision shooting, movement, and teamwork to outplay opponents and score goals. Vector Strike entered Early Access yesterday, with day-one support for DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, DLAA, and Reflex, giving GeForce RTX gamers the best possible experience, with the highest frame rates and most responsive controls.
- Dragonkin: The Banished: Nacon and Eko Software’s Dragonkin: The Banished enters Early Access tomorrow, March 6th, and GeForce RTX gamers can accelerate performance with DLSS Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution. The game features a world corrupted by the blood of dragons, where evil creatures rise from the entrails of the earth. Choose one of the legendary hero classes, each with a single mission: hunt down and kill the draconic creatures. Each battle brings you closer to your ultimate goal: finding and eliminating the terrifying Dragon Lords.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
