Where to buy AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D gaming CPU in the US and UK

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D gaming-focused processor releases as planned Thursday, April 6, with storefronts in the United States and Canada and retailers across the pond in the United Kingdom listing the CPU ready for anyone to buy. Some of the usual suspects lack stock or availability altogether, so I've scoured the web to find reliable stockists and save you the search.

This brand-new CPU is tearing its rivals to pieces in the gaming department, proving to dominate in its price bracket in my recent Ryzen 7 7800X3D review. It's outclassed by some Intel alternatives offering a broader range of productivity performance but is arguably the best gaming CPU available for gamers looking to build a new custom rig with AMD's AM5 socket and DDR5 RAM.

Where to buy the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Ryzen 7 7800X3D: US retailers

Ryzen 7 7800X3D: UK retailers

How much does the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D cost? The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a $449 MSRP in the United States and £439 RRP in the United Kingdom. So far, most US retailers are hitting the recommended price, but Brits haven't been so lucky in choice and cost.

