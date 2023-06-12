You won't have to wait until next month to buy an NVIDIA RTX 4060

What you need to know

The NVIDIA RTX 4060 was originally announced with a launch date in July 2023.

Recent leaks suggest that the card will start shipping slightly before that.

The RTX 4060 is built for 1080p gaming, features 8GB of VRAM, and supports DLSS 3.

At launch, the NVIDIA RTX 4060 will start at $299, though models from various manufactures will cost more.

NVIDIA's next wave of graphics cards is upon us. The RTX 4060 Ti is already available, and the RTX 4060 is set to launch in under a month. When NVIDIA unveiled the RTX 4060, the company stated that the card would start shipping in July 2023, but according to well-known leaker MEGAsizeGPU, the RTX 4060 will actually ship in late June.

The listed on-shelf date in the leak is June 29, 2023. Reviewers will be able to share their thoughts the day before launch, according to MEGAsizeGPU.

The RTX 4060 delivers 15 Teraflops, which is a significant increase over the previous generation. NVIDIA claims a 60% increase in raw performance over the RTX 2060 (which is notably two generations old).

The graphics card has 3072 CUDA cores, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and a 128-bit bus interface. On paper, all of those specs should be able to handle the best PC games at 1080p.

The bump to DLSS 3 is a significant improvement as well. It can almost double framerates on supported titles. NVIDIA bet heavily on DLSS with its RTX 40-Series GPUs. We'll have to see how that pans out in real-world testing.

Here’s the date pic.twitter.com/B2qYQIMIAaJune 12, 2023 See more

In his RTX 4060 Ti review, our Harish Jonnalagadda saw near-double framerate improvements when DLSS 3 was enabled. But at the moment, only 50 games support the feature. That will likely rise in the future, however. As more titles support DLSS 3, the RTX 40-series GPUs will increase in value.

Even with games that don't support DLSS 3, you'll still see improvements in performance compared to the RTX 3060, they just won't be as significant.

You cannot preorder the RTX 4060 right now, but you can ask NVIDIA to notify you when it becomes available.