During HP's annual Amplify conference, the tech company announced literally dozens (25 if I counted correctly) of new AI PCs that will start launching sometime in Spring 2025.

Considering their impressive specs, it's very possible that some of these HP devices will make their way onto our list of the best AI PCs.

For now, I've rounded up the HP AI PC laptop, 2-in-1, mini PC, AiO (all-in-one desktop), and gaming laptop that offers the most interesting features and specs. Check 'em out.

EliteStudio 8 AiO G1i — Everything you need in one place

This fantastic All-in-One provides you with a keyboard, mouse, display, and computer. (Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

Our editor-in-chief Daniel Rubino already posted a first look at this new HP Elite Studio 8 AiO Gl1 AI PC and walked away wishing he'd had a computer like this in college.

As with any AiO, it comes with a keyboard and mouse. Plus, the monitor houses the actual computer as well as a webcam. So, you get everything you need in one device with this purchase.

It's available in either 23.8-inch FHD or 27-inch QHD 75 Hz IPS display versions. As for the other specs, it sports the new 15th Gen Intel Core Ultra Processors (5, 7, or 9) with NPUs that can reach up to 13 TOPS.

Configuration options also allow user to choose between an integrated Intel UHD Graphics or the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5000 Ti Series graphics cards.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also has 64GB RAM DDR5-5600 SDRAM slots, with the choice of having up to a 2TB SSD.

With different configuration options to choose from and some impressive specs, this can be the perfect desktop that provides all you need in one spot.

OmniBook 7 Aero 13 — An ultraportable AI laptop

The HP OmniBook 7 Aero 13 is an ultra-thin laptop that looks sleek with its white coloring. (Image credit: Windows Central / HP)

There's something satisfying about having an ultra-thin and light laptop. They not only look sleek but are excellent portable devices for work trips and on-the-go business people.

HP's latest OmniBook 7 Aero AI laptop offers a 13.3-inch display and measures in at a super slim 11.70 x 8.31 x 0.69 inches (43.18 x 211.07 x 17.52mm) while weighing less than 2.20 pounds (~1.0 kg).

This AI laptop comes with either an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU (central processing unit) with up to 50 NPU TOPS or an AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 with up to 50 NPU TOPS. Meanwhile, the integrated GPU (graphics processing unit) is either an AMD Radeon 860M or an AMD Radeon 840M.

Configuration options include 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5x-7500 RAM and either 512GB or 1TB SSD.

Meanwhile, this laptop provides two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a headphone jack for your connection needs.

HP EliteDesk 8 Mini G1a mini Next-Gen AI PC — A small form factor computer

The HP EliteDesk 8 Mini G1a mini PC doesn't take up a lot of room on your desk. (Image credit: HP)

If you're like me and appreciate having a computer with a small form factor, then the HP EliteDesk 8 Mini G1a Next-Gen AI PC might just be for you.

This mini PC is small but mighty, housing a next-gen AMD Ryzen AI 300 series APU, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, two SODIMM Slots that can hold up to 64GB RAM, and up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD.

It doesn't skimp on ports, either. Altogether, it offers two USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, two DisplayPort 2.1, an HDMI 2.1, an RJ45, and a headphone jack.

Even so, it only measures 177 x 181 x 34 mm (6.97 x 7.13 x1.35 in) and only weighs 1.42kg (3.13 lbs). Plus, it doesn't take up much room on a desk and can easily be traveled with.

HP OmniBook X Flip 14 2-in-1 — Versatility and plenty of configuration options

I particularly like the look of the Atmospheric Blue chassis. (Image credit: Windows Central / HP)

I'm always interested in a reliable laptop that also functions as a tablet, and the HP OmniBook X Flip 14 2-in-1 looks like it fits that category. It might even make it on our list of the best 2-in-1 laptops.

It has several configuration options for you to choose from like your choice of either an Intel Core Ultra 7 200 Series processor capable of up to 47 NPU TOPS or an AMD Ryzen AI 7 or 5 300 Series processor capable of up to 560 NPU TOPS. There are also three integrated Intel Arc Graphics cards or two AMD Radeon 800M integrated graphics cards to choose from.

As for memory and storage, it can have up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB SSD. Meanwhile, the 14-inch display can either be a 3K touchscreen OLED, a 2K touchscreen OLED, or a 2K IPS panel.

You can even get an optional stylus with this 2-in-1 for note-taking, drawing in creative programs like Photoshop, or simply navigating around on the screen without leaving fingerprints.

All of these options will allow you to build the exact 2-in-1 to meet your specific needs. Plus, that Atmospheric Blue chassis looks cool as hell.

HP OMEN 17 — Gaming with AI-boosted processors

You'll be able to handle the latest and greatest games with this HP OMEN 17 gaming laptop that totes an RTX 5000 Series GPU. (Image credit: Windows Central / HP)

Last but not least, the HP OMEN 17 is a gaming laptop that also serves as an AI PC. It features up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 CPU and a powerful NVIDIA RTX 5070 Laptop GPU to take on the newest games with the latest and greatest graphics.

Due to it having an AMD AI CPU, high TOPS, and a Copilot button on the keyboard, this is technically a Copilot+ PC as well as an AI PC that can handle gaming.

The display itself is a 17.3-inch IPS display with your choice of getting a panel that can either provide QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) with up to a 240Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response time or a different IPS panel that provides FHD resolution (1920 x 1080), a 144Hz refresh rate, and 7 ms response time.

Your various gaming needs are also met with up to Wi-Fi 6, up to Bluetooth 5.4, and a smattering of helpful ports. These include a USB-C port, three USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an RJ45 LAN connection, and a headphone jack.

HP has an AI PC for any situation

HP has AI PC solutions for you to choose from in 2025 regardless of if you need a desktop, an AiO, a laptop, a 2-in-1, or even a mini PC.

These devices will start going on sale sometime in Spring at various prices depending on their configurations. Keep an eye out and you can grab one of these sweet new products for yourself when they launch.