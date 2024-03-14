Intel breaks records with insanely fast 6.2GHz processor, and you can buy it today

What you need to know

Intel has announced its new 14th-Gen Core i9-14900KS desktop CPU.

The chip features an out-of-the-box 6.2GHz turbo frequency that is ideal for gamers and professionals.

It's on sale starting today for $699.

Intel has taken the wraps off yet another desktop-class CPU, this time as a new 14th-Gen Intel Core i9-14900KS processor. The chip features a higher 6.2GHz max turbo frequency out of the box, offering up to 15% better performance than the last-gen chip from Intel.

The new CPU has been designed for gamers and professionals who need a high-end, powerful processor to complete their activities. Intel says this is the fastest desktop-class chip on the market, with 24 cores (8 performance and 16 efficiency,) 32 threads, and a 150-watt processor base power.

Performance benchmarks of the new i9-14900KS. (Image credit: Intel)

The chip also supports up to 192GB of DDR5 5600 mega transfers per second RAM (along with DDR4 3200 mega transfers per second) and is compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards. It's even rocking expanded Intel APO support, which provides up to an 11% performance increase in supported titles.

Intel calls the chip "record breaking" in a press release this morning:

"The unlocked i9-14900KS processor pushes the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processor family to its fastest speeds yet – building on last year’s industry-first 6.0 GHz Core i9-13900KS. In addition to record-breaking frequencies, the i9-14900KS boasts 24 cores/32 threads and 36 megabytes (MB) of Intel® Smart Cache for powerful performance in gaming and content creation workloads that desktop enthusiasts expect from Intel’s latest-gen desktop processors."

The new i9-14900KS is on sale today for $699 at all major retailers.