Acer unveils 16-inch laptops for portable 240Hz gaming and more

What you need to know

Acer unveils brand-new devices to demo at the Computex technology expo in Taiwan this weekend, from May 30 to June 2.

Two 16-inch laptops headline the Acer booth, with the Predator Triton 16 targeting portable AAA gaming and the Swift Edge 16 for ultra-portability.

The Acer Connect Vero W6m is its first eco-friendly mesh router, shown alongside the laptops, supporting the high-speed Wi-Fi 6E wireless standard.

It's almost time for Computex, one of the largest tech expos in the world, ready to kick off in Taiwan this year from May 30 to June 2. Plenty of big names will be in attendance, and Acer plans to make a big impression with a triad of new devices. We had a sneak peek at booth plans, with a 16-inch addition to its Predator gaming laptop range standing out as particularly exciting.

Previously showing off Predator laptops with glasses-free 3D, the upcoming Triton 16 similarly packs the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs alongside NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPUs. The Predator Triton 16 has more attractive standout features, and the ultrathin Acer Swift Edge 16 stands tall with a gorgeous OLED display packed into a portable chassis. Plus, there's a brand-new eco-friendly addition up Acer's sleeve this year.

Predator Triton 16

Image 1 of 3 Acer Predator Triton 16 (Image credit: Acer) Acer Predator Triton 16 (Image credit: Acer) Acer Predator Triton 16 (Image credit: Acer)

One of the biggest challenges for gaming laptops is keeping thermals under control, especially when you're packing the latest GPU tech under the hood. Thankfully, Acer can tackle temperatures with its dual 5th Gen 'AeroBlade 3D' fans and 'Vortex Flow' optimization within a metal chassis lined with liquid metal thermal grease. It sounds like a lot of jargon, but our Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) review proved they have the know-how for proper cooling.

Going all-in on the gamer appeal, Acer even throws in a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for instant access to hundreds of PC games, with more added to Game Pass every month. A vast array of ports allows gamers to connect controllers and headsets for portable gameplay, and the 16-inch IPS display boasts an ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate alongside per-key RGB lighting for the finishing touch.

Acer Predator Triton 16 (PT16-51) will be available in September 2023, starting at $1,799.99.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Acer Predator Triton 16 (PT16-51-76XZ) OS Windows 11 Home Display 16" 16:10 WQXGA (2560 x 1600)

500-nits, DCI-P3 100%

240Hz, 3ms response CPU Intel Core i7-13700H RAM 16GB DDR5-5200 GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Storage 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Connectivity Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro

Wi-Fi 6E

Ethernet E2600 Audio DTS X Ultra Audio Ports Thunderbolt 4 USB-C

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2

HDMI 2.1 Webcam FHD with Purified View Battery 99.98 Wh

Swift Edge 16

Image 1 of 3 Acer Swift Edge 16 (Image credit: Acer) Acer Swift Edge 16 (Image credit: Acer) Acer Swift Edge 16 (Image credit: Acer)

As the promotional shots suggest, the Acer Swift Edge 16 is a thin, lightweight 16-inch laptop designed for creative professionals on the go. Built using a magnesium alloy, it barely measures 12.95mm (about half an inch) and weighs 2.71 lbs. Despite the slim chassis, the Edge is packing a beautiful 3.2K OLED panel supporting up to 3200 x 2000 resolutions at 120Hz with a 0.2ms response time.

It's also rated for 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support, with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for a 500-nits peak brightness alongside VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. That's a lot of fancy terminology that equates to a color-accurate panel, perfect for artists and creative editors — looking to AMD for its components, the Swift Edge 16 features Ryzen 7040-series CPUs and Radeon 780M graphics.

Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) will be available in July 2023, starting at $1,299.99.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43-R98R) OS Windows 11 Home Display 16" 16:10 OLED WQXGA+ (3200 x 2400)

400-nits, DCI-P3 100%

120Hz, True Black HDR 500 CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7840U RAM 16GB LPDDR5 GPU AMD Radeon 780M Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Wi-Fi 7 compatible)

Bluetooth 5.1 Audio DTS X Ultra Audio

Acer PurifiedVoice

Acer TrueHarmony Ports 2x USB-C w/ PD up to 65W

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

HDMI 2.1 Webcam 1440p QHD with noise reduction Battery Up to 8.5 hours

Acer @ Computex 2023

Acer Vero W6m (Image credit: Acer)

Besides aiming for the best gaming laptop crown, Acer will also show off its first eco-friendly Wi-Fi 6E mesh router made at Computex. The tri-band set will be rated for up to 7.8Gbps combined bandwidth, all made with 30% PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic and 100% recyclable paper for the included documentation. Picking up a 4-unit set promises to cover up to 10,000 sq. ft. with a reliable wireless signal, which could rival some of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers upon release.

Prices and availability for the Vero W6m mesh are set to vary by location, and there's no confirmation for the United States yet.

"We are thrilled to launch the Acer Connect Vero W6m mesh router with support for Wi-Fi 6E tri-band connectivity within any home of office." Acer

If you plan to visit Computex this year in Taiwan, you'll be able to check out both the Predator Triton 16 and Swift Edge 16 alongside this new router set at booth M0820, 4F, Hall 1, in the Taipei Nangang exhibition center. Keep your eyes peeled for our thoughts on the new Predator Triton 16 gaming laptop and how it compares to last year's Triton 500 SE.