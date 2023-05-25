Acer unveils 16-inch laptops for portable 240Hz gaming and more
Rival manufacturers have a new predator to contend with.
What you need to know
- Acer unveils brand-new devices to demo at the Computex technology expo in Taiwan this weekend, from May 30 to June 2.
- Two 16-inch laptops headline the Acer booth, with the Predator Triton 16 targeting portable AAA gaming and the Swift Edge 16 for ultra-portability.
- The Acer Connect Vero W6m is its first eco-friendly mesh router, shown alongside the laptops, supporting the high-speed Wi-Fi 6E wireless standard.
It's almost time for Computex, one of the largest tech expos in the world, ready to kick off in Taiwan this year from May 30 to June 2. Plenty of big names will be in attendance, and Acer plans to make a big impression with a triad of new devices. We had a sneak peek at booth plans, with a 16-inch addition to its Predator gaming laptop range standing out as particularly exciting.
Previously showing off Predator laptops with glasses-free 3D, the upcoming Triton 16 similarly packs the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs alongside NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPUs. The Predator Triton 16 has more attractive standout features, and the ultrathin Acer Swift Edge 16 stands tall with a gorgeous OLED display packed into a portable chassis. Plus, there's a brand-new eco-friendly addition up Acer's sleeve this year.
Predator Triton 16
One of the biggest challenges for gaming laptops is keeping thermals under control, especially when you're packing the latest GPU tech under the hood. Thankfully, Acer can tackle temperatures with its dual 5th Gen 'AeroBlade 3D' fans and 'Vortex Flow' optimization within a metal chassis lined with liquid metal thermal grease. It sounds like a lot of jargon, but our Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) review proved they have the know-how for proper cooling.
Going all-in on the gamer appeal, Acer even throws in a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for instant access to hundreds of PC games, with more added to Game Pass every month. A vast array of ports allows gamers to connect controllers and headsets for portable gameplay, and the 16-inch IPS display boasts an ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate alongside per-key RGB lighting for the finishing touch.
- Acer Predator Triton 16 (PT16-51) will be available in September 2023, starting at $1,799.99.
|Acer
|Predator Triton 16 (PT16-51-76XZ)
|OS
|Windows 11 Home
|Display
|16" 16:10 WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
500-nits, DCI-P3 100%
240Hz, 3ms response
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-13700H
|RAM
|16GB DDR5-5200
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
|Storage
|1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
|Connectivity
|Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro
Wi-Fi 6E
Ethernet E2600
|Audio
|DTS X Ultra Audio
|Ports
|Thunderbolt 4 USB-C
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2
HDMI 2.1
|Webcam
|FHD with Purified View
|Battery
|99.98 Wh
Swift Edge 16
As the promotional shots suggest, the Acer Swift Edge 16 is a thin, lightweight 16-inch laptop designed for creative professionals on the go. Built using a magnesium alloy, it barely measures 12.95mm (about half an inch) and weighs 2.71 lbs. Despite the slim chassis, the Edge is packing a beautiful 3.2K OLED panel supporting up to 3200 x 2000 resolutions at 120Hz with a 0.2ms response time.
It's also rated for 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support, with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for a 500-nits peak brightness alongside VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. That's a lot of fancy terminology that equates to a color-accurate panel, perfect for artists and creative editors — looking to AMD for its components, the Swift Edge 16 features Ryzen 7040-series CPUs and Radeon 780M graphics.
- Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) will be available in July 2023, starting at $1,299.99.
|Acer
|Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43-R98R)
|OS
|Windows 11 Home
|Display
|16" 16:10 OLED WQXGA+ (3200 x 2400)
400-nits, DCI-P3 100%
120Hz, True Black HDR 500
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
|RAM
|16GB LPDDR5
|GPU
|AMD Radeon 780M
|Storage
|1TB PCIe Gen 4
|Connectivity
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Wi-Fi 7 compatible)
Bluetooth 5.1
|Audio
|DTS X Ultra Audio
Acer PurifiedVoice
Acer TrueHarmony
|Ports
|2x USB-C w/ PD up to 65W
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
HDMI 2.1
|Webcam
|1440p QHD with noise reduction
|Battery
|Up to 8.5 hours
Acer @ Computex 2023
Besides aiming for the best gaming laptop crown, Acer will also show off its first eco-friendly Wi-Fi 6E mesh router made at Computex. The tri-band set will be rated for up to 7.8Gbps combined bandwidth, all made with 30% PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic and 100% recyclable paper for the included documentation. Picking up a 4-unit set promises to cover up to 10,000 sq. ft. with a reliable wireless signal, which could rival some of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers upon release.
- Prices and availability for the Vero W6m mesh are set to vary by location, and there's no confirmation for the United States yet.
If you plan to visit Computex this year in Taiwan, you'll be able to check out both the Predator Triton 16 and Swift Edge 16 alongside this new router set at booth M0820, 4F, Hall 1, in the Taipei Nangang exhibition center. Keep your eyes peeled for our thoughts on the new Predator Triton 16 gaming laptop and how it compares to last year's Triton 500 SE.
