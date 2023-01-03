Four new Acer Swift laptops debut at CES 2023 powered by Intel 13th Gen CPUs

What you need to know

Acer has joined the stage at CES 2023 to announce four new laptops in its popular Swift ultrabook family.

The new Swift Go line, replacing the Swift 3, features gorgeous OLED displays and Intel 13th Gen.

The Swift X 14 is being updated with new internals, including up to an NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU.

Finally, the Swift 14, which replaces the Swift 5, gains an all-new design and fresh internals.

One of Acer's most popular family of devices is the Swift range of ultrabook laptops, which cover a wide range of use cases and budgets for anyone in the market for a new Windows PC. During CES 2023, Acer announced four new additions to the growing Swift family, including replacements for the Swift 3 and 5 laptops, and an update to the powerful Swift X 14.

CES 2023 is the place to be for the latest announcements on the best Windows laptops, and Acer isn't being left out of the conversation. On Tuesday, the manufacturer announced four new laptops, including the Acer Swift Go 14" and 16" laptops, the Acer Swift 14, and an updated Acer Swift X 14. If you're looking for a thin and light Windows laptop, keep your eye on these.

First on the roster is the Acer Swift Go lineup, available in 14-inch and 16-inch models. These laptops are replacing the Swift 3 lineup as part of an effort to make Acer's branding more informative at a glance. Featuring new, squarer designs, both laptops come equipped with Windows 11, and are certified on the Intel Evo platform with new 13th Gen Intel H-Series processors. This also means both laptops will come equipped with Intel's new Unison app out of the box.

The claim to fame for these two devices, however, is the option for a gorgeous OLED display, which goes up to a 3.2K resolution on the 16-inch version and supports both DisplayHDR500 and 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Of course, there are also options for more traditional LCD panels to drive down the cost, and these laptops do start out in the mid-range category.

The Acer Swift Go 14 will be available globally in February and in North America in May, and will start at USD $849.99. The Swift Go 16 will be available globally in March and in North America in June, and will start at USD $799.99. You can view the full specifications for both models below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Acer Swift Go 14" 16" Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Screen 14" OLED WQXGA (2880x1800) 16" OLED 3.2K (3200x2000) Row 2 - Cell 0 14" LCD 2.2K (2240x1440) 16" LCD WQXGA (2560x1600) Row 3 - Cell 0 14" LCD WUXGA (1920x1200) 16" WUXGA (1920x1200) Processor (Intel Core) i7-13700H i7-13700H Row 5 - Cell 0 i7-1355U i7-1355U Row 6 - Cell 0 i5-13500H i5-13500H Row 7 - Cell 0 i5-1335U i5-1335U Row 8 - Cell 0 i3-1315U i3-1315U Memory 8 / 16GB (LPDDR5) 8 / 16GB (LPDDR5) Graphics Intel UHD Intel UHD Storage 256 / 512GB / 1TB (PCIe Gen4 NVMe) 256 / 512GB / 1TB (PCIe Gen4 NVMe) Wireless Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 6E 1675i Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 6E 1675i Weight 1.25 kg 1.6 kg Dimensions 312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm 356 x 242.6 x 14.9 mm

Next, we have the more premium entries in Acer's lineup, including the Acer Swift 14 (which replaces the Swift 5), and an updated Swift X 14 with dedicated GPUs. Both laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel H-Series processors, and are certified for the Intel Evo, promising improved thermal performance and battery life. The Swift 14 is a more traditional premium ultrabook, with thin metal unibody with chamfered edges, a Windows Hello-equipped 1440p webcam, and dual USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports for connectivity. On the GPU side, you get Intel's impressive Xe integrated graphics.

The Acer Swift X 14 is thicker, heavier, and considerably more powerful. It updates the existing Acer Swift X 14 SFX14 with a refreshed design and 13th Gen Intel H-Series processors, with options for up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU inside. You also get the option for a 120Hz OLED display with DisplayHDR500 support, making the Swift X 14 a fantastic option for those who need an ultrabook that can handle creative work or even light gaming.

The Acer Swift 14 will be available globally in January and in North America in March, and will start at USD $1,399.99. The Acer Swift X 14 will be available globally in April, and will start at USD $1099.99. You can view the full specs for both laptops below.