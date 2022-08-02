Amazon's back-to-school deals: Bose earbuds, Dell monitors, laptops, & more

We're in August now. It is time to face the truth... summer is more over than not. Whether your new semester starts at the end of the month or after Labor Day, the time is fast approaching. You need to start thinking about all the stuff you're going to need in the new semester. You already know you're going to spend a fortune on textbooks and such, so why not save some money today on items you know you're going to want anyway?

Amazon has got your back with that thanks to a Back-to-School sale that includes hundreds of items from basic stationary supplies like pens and paper to big tech items like laptops and headphones. You choose the landing page you need, too, whether you're shopping for someone heading off to middle school (opens in new tab) for the first time or you're trying to deck out your dorm room (opens in new tab) when you get back to college.

We've sifted through both sites and have rounded up some of the best tech deals available right here.

Amazon's best back-to-school deals:

(opens in new tab) Logitech G203 Prodigy gaming mouse $45 $39.99 (opens in new tab) It never hurts to have a spare mouse, especially one you can get relatively cheap. The G203 even has RGB lighting, programmable buttons, and compatibility with both Windows and Mac.

(opens in new tab) Crucial BX500 1TB SSD $90 $64.99 (opens in new tab) The BX500 series has always been a fantastic choice for anyone on a budget looking to upgrade storage from a standard hard drive to a much faster solid state drive. Now you can save on every capacity, and the 1TB has hit its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) SHW Home Office 48-inch desk $110 $89.87 (opens in new tab) While not exactly tech, a good computer desk is still a necessary part of a solid tech setup. Plus you might need one for homework and other creative projects. You'll be able to do your work and have plenty of room for your monitors and computer with this one.

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker $149 $129 (opens in new tab) All four colors are available at this price, so you can pick your favorite. This is a portable speaker with Bluetooth, an IP67 rating for both water and dirt resistance, and a 12-hour battery life. Jam out between classes.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort noise-cancelling earbuds $279 $199 (opens in new tab) Not only do these earbuds have extra microphones to help eliminate unwanted sound, they can filter out noises while you're on the phone, too, so your voice is as clear as ever. You also get high-fidelity audio, a battery life that can last up to 12 hours, and IPX4 water resistance.

(opens in new tab) Elgato 4K60 Pro Mk.2 capture card $250 $219.99 (opens in new tab) Maybe this works as a back-to-school deal if you're trying to get that content creator career started before you graduate. It's a truly unique deal we don't see very often, so it's worth mentioning. Elgato gear just doesn't like to go on sale, so every penny is good to note.

(opens in new tab) Dell 32-inch 165Hz curved monitor $335 $266.99 (opens in new tab) This particular monitor is part of a larger sale at Amazon that includes some other Dell stuf (opens in new tab)f, like an Alienware PC or G15 gaming laptop. The S3222HG monitor includes an 1800R curve, a 1080p pixel resolution, a 4ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate.